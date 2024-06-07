While some Swifties are busy making friendship bracelets and memorising lyrics ahead of the singer’s first Edinburgh show tonight (7 June), others are rather more preoccupied by the thought of one of Taylor Swift’s dancers.

Thirsty fans of the pop star have noticed Jan Ravnik in several of her videos throughout the Eras tour, with the Slovenian dancer and choreographer not just joining her for the entire run of live shows, but appearing in the concert film Taylor released in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

“I now identify as a ladder,” one TikTok user said in a video of the 29-year-old dancer stroking a ladder while Taylor performed Lavender Haze. “I was trying to watch Taylor perform but I got distracted.”

Another fan said: “Tell me why I spent $1,300 (£1,000) to see Taylor Swift but my camera roll is this man and this man only.”

A third joked: “Who is that woman singing at the Jan Ravnik show?”

Before joining Taylor Swift on tour, Ravnik worked as a back-up dancer for other stars, including Mariah Carey and Bruno. Before moving to the US, he performed on Slovenia’s Got Talent and The X Factor.

But his time on Taylor’s tour has propelled him to new levels of stardom, becoming so popular with Swifties that he’s stacked up more than 500,000 followers on Instagram.

girlie my ego would be triggered too if my dancer would be Jan Ravnik ok DID YOU SEE HIM???? like???? https://t.co/jLLo2VXCag pic.twitter.com/JYK7kkDNvt — nadja🪷🇵🇸 BRIDGERTON ERA (@rheadelght) June 5, 2024

What you need to know about Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh show

Less than two months after releasing The Tortured Poets Department, Swift is bringing her tour to the UK and Ireland, starting with three dates in Edinburgh.

She will be performing songs from across her career from Friday (7 June) to Sunday (9 June) at Murrayfield stadium, supported by Paramore. In earlier shows, she’s performed for three hours.

After Edinburgh, the tour moves to Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin, before heading to continental Europe.

Unless they were lucky in the mad rush to get tickets, it’s likely that fans will spend the weekend scrolling through concert videos on TikTok: hopefully Jan Ravnik will make an appearance in them at least.

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is streaming on Disney+ now.