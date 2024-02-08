Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is coming to Disney+

It’s good news for Swifties, as Taylor Swift’s movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+.

The four-time Grammy Album of the Year award-winner is preparing to take her Eras Tour to Australia and is currently performing for three nights at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

But several fans weren’t able to get their hands on tickets for the sold-out tour. Soon, fans who aren’t heading to her tour will be able to get a taste of the action. The movie version of her tour will be debuting on the streaming platform on 15 March, the platform confirmed.

Although an extended version of The Eras Tour is already available to stream on other platforms, Disney+ will exclusively stream the Sam Wrench-directed concert film. This version includes five further songs which aren’t available in the theatrical release or the digital edition.

The track list for the Disney+ Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is not yet known, but it is confirmed that Cardigan will be a part of the list.

The singer is currently performing a run of shows in Tokyo, Japan. (Christopher Jue/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift recently announced that she will be soon releasing a new album, titled The Tortured Poets Department. The 34-year-old singer dropped the news on 4 February while picking up her 13th Grammy (Swifties will realise the significance of the number) for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2023 album Midnights.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years,” Swift said of the upcoming album, which is due for release on 19 April.

Swift then uploaded the cover to X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of what appeared to be lyrics, which read: “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, / tick, / tick, / of love bombs, / my veins of pitch black ink.

“All’s fair in love and poetry…”, the written passage continued.

The 11th studio album was announced in much the same way as her previous album, Midnights, which the star revealed whilst receiving an award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.