Fan favourite Drag Race queen rules out All Stars 10 return

A fan favourite RuPaul’s Drag Race queen – and former All Stars competitor – has ruled out an appearance on the upcoming All Stars 10 after appearing on rumoured cast lists.

Yes, you read that right. Though All Stars 9 is still underway, with fans having been treated to a roast, the Teletubbies (?), a double premiere, killer runways and more, rumours have already begun ramping up pertaining to the cast of All Stars 10.

Though the season hasn’t officially been greenlit yet – and Global All Stars is next on the roster after All Stars 9 crowns a winner (probably Roxxxy Andrews) – the bus is still running; by which we mean that certain Drag Race favs are already having their wigs thrown into the ring.

Tatianna, who appeared on season two of the show way back in 2010 and then returned to the best series of All Stars in 2016, is one of those names, but the “Same Parts” icon has taken to X to dispel the rumours.

“I love y’all so much but ol’ girl is not on All Stars,” Tatianna wrote. “Love the support but cool it lol.”

I love y’all so much but ol’ girl is not on all stars. Love the support but cool it lol — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) June 15, 2024

As the legend herself once said: choices.

Fans have responded to the statement with humour and heartbreak, with one writing: “Sometimes what you treat isn’t always the truth,” one fan joked and another added: “Sounds like something someone on All Stars would say!”

you’re in the spec every year i’m gonna cry when will my dreams become reality 😭 — videl⭑ #teamgottmik (@mikscouture) June 16, 2024

Though it’s a ‘no’ from Tatianna, the same can’t be said for her All Stars 2 sister Detox and season eight stars Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls, all of whom have recently revelead they have an ‘itch’ to go back.

“Even if there were [eliminations], I have an itch, honestly,” Detox said at a Roscoe’s Tavern viewing party in May. “And I haven’t had it in so long. I’ve gotten more into Drag Race again after the [past] couple of seasons.”

At the same event, Naomi added: ““RuPaul’s Drag Race is such a pageant. I mean, it’s a competition. I love a competition. I love winning, and I haven’t won yet, so… who knows? One day.”

Kim, meanwhile, revealed that she “would have” done All Stars 9 if she’d been contacted – but she wasn’t.

Before All Stars 10, though, fans have another treat in store; Global All Stars should be hitting screens any time soon, which will see one queen from each Drag Race franchise around the world competing.

The full rumoured cast list is available here, but fan favourites like Alyssa Edwards, Kitty Scott-Claus and Kween Kong might be sashaying back into the Werk Room sooner rather than later…

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.