RuPaul’s Drag Race season five and All Stars 2 legend Detox has teased a future return to franchise, and fans really can’t cope.

With the roster of All Stars 9 having just been confirmed, the Drag Race fandom has once again proved that they never, ever, rest, with fans already started casting their net for which of their faves might be up for a Werk Room re-do when the inevitable All Stars 10 rolls around.

Luckily, they’ve not had to look far. Though there’s a veritable feast of rumoured glamazons ready to go for the mystical Global All Stars already, one queen of seasoned Drag Race fame has dipped her neon toe into the water.

That’s right, the beloved Detox, who has appeared on two of Drag Race‘s best-ever seasons – making it to the top four of season five and the top three on All Stars 2 – has hinted that she might be ready to prove why third time’s a charm.

Writing on X (Twitter) following the announcement of fellow Rolaskatox member Roxxxy Andrews’ casting on All Stars 9, Detox said: “Happy [Roxxxy Andrews] Announcement Day to all who celebrate!” to which once fan asked when she herself would be returning.

In response, Detox wrote: “I’ve been sayin no since after AS2… but I dunno… I may have an itch.”

You may like to watch

I’ve been sayin no since after AS2….but I dunno….i may have an itch 🫣😫 https://t.co/xUxndWRPBa — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) April 24, 2024

That, dear reader, is when fans started to lose their minds.

“Scratch it mother please!!!!!” one account commented, while another added: “I would kill to have a full season of all your looks and presence back on the stage.”

Fellow Drag Race alum, season 10’s Yuhua Hamasaki, also wrote: “See you on All Stars 10 together in the same room.”

TAKE THAT CROWN — Brady Boston (itwinknot) 🐨 (@boywiththejade) April 24, 2024

Please mother PLEASE. You deserve a crown 😭😭😭 — Sterling Tull (@SterlingTull) April 24, 2024

Further comments included: “Detox is my favorite drag queen of all time and if she ever comes back for all stars again i will not stop posting ab her until they crown her!!! she deserves nothing less than her 10s”.

Another user wrote a cool, calm and collected: “I’m gonna spontaneously combust” and yet another added: “OMFG DETOX IS CONSIDERING ANOTHER AS RUN WE WON!!! MAKE THE TOP 4 OF SEASON 5 ALL WINNERS”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally. All Stars 9 will premiere on 17 May.