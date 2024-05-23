RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Detox and Naomi Smalls have said they have an “itch to scratch” and want to return to All Stars… again.

One side effect of heading into yet another season – this time the non-elimination All Stars 9 – is that fans and queens of the wider RuPaul’s Drag Race ecosystem take turns discussing which of their faves could also be up for a future return to the werk room.

For many, such as Drag Race France‘s Keiona and Drag Race UK‘s Bimini, it’s a “no”, but several more have already revealed that they’d take the plunge once more.

Appearing at Roscoe’s Tavern, in Chicago, for a viewing party for All Stars 9‘s double premiere, Detox, who appeared in season five and All Stars 2, and Smalls (season eight and All Stars 4) both said they’d be up for round three.

“Even if there were [eliminations], I have an itch, honestly,” Detox said. “And I haven’t had it in so long. I’ve gotten more into Drag Race again after the [past] couple of seasons.

Having Sasha [Colby] [and] so many of my other friends on,I miss that camaraderie in the werk room. I miss the fun of it. It’s like new and exciting. For years I was like, ‘No, f*ck them’. Now I’m like: ‘Oh, wait a minute’.”

You may like to watch

Detox also hinted at a return last month.

Naomi, who made it to the finale of both of her seasons, added: “RuPaul’s Drag Race is such a pageant. I mean, it’s a competition. I love a competition. I love winning, and I haven’t won yet, so… who knows? One day.

“Watching this season, you have your friends there, and they’re all friends together, [and] you have a little bit of FOMO (fear of missing out).”

All Stars 9‘s non-elimination format has encouraged more queens to throw their wigs in the ring for a return to the spin-off, with season eight’s Kim Chi recently revealing that she’d been asked back for every All Stars since her original turn, until now.

Even though she wasn’t asked back for All Stars 9, she “would have done it”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.