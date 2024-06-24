Model Cara Delevingne appeared at Paris Fashion Week wearing a cone bra and corset, paying homage to pop superstar Madonna.

The outfit looked similar to the one worn by the “Like a Virgin” singer during the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.

Delevingne also wore a white silk hat, opaque tights and pointy ballet flats to the Vogue World show. Jared Leto, who starred in Marvel’s Morbius, and Eva Longoria, best-known as Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives, were also at the event.

What is Cara Delevingne known for?

Delevingne got her first modelling job, for Vogue Italia, when she was just 10 years old.

Since then, she has worked for Valentino, Tommy Hilfiger, Diane von Furstenberg, DKNY, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Mulberry, Yves Saint Laurent and Burberry.

Delevingne moved into acting in 2015 and starred in the adaptation of John Green’s novel Paper Towns, then Suicide Squad. More recently, she’s been seen in American Horror Story and Only Murders in the Building.

Earlier this year, she joined the West End cast of Cabaret, playing Sally Bowles.

Cara Delevingne’s outfit seemed to be paying tribute to Madonna. (Getty)

How does Cara Delevingne identify?

Delevingne identifies as pansexual, meaning she can be romantically attracted to people regardless of their gender identity.

She previously told Variety: “I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themself, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she’, I fall in love with the person and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Delevingne also discussed her own gender, saying that she feels “different all the time… some days, I feel more womanly, some days, I feel more like a man”.

When did Delevingne come out and who is she dating?

Delevingne first revealed that she was not heterosexual in 2015, saying she was in a relationship with American musician St Vincent. The couple separated in September the following year.

She came out as genderfluid, using she/her pronouns, in May 2018, and in 2019, said she was dating actress and model Ashley Benson, best-known for her roles in Pretty Little Liars and Eastwick.

Delevingne has been in a relationship with musician Leah Mason since 2022.