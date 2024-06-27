You can still get Shania Twain tickets for her summer UK tour

Shania Twain is embarking on a headline UK and Ireland tour this summer – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer is performing in the iconic legends slot at Glastonbury Festival this weekend (30 June) alongside her UK tour.

She’s expected to perform her biggest hits to thousands of fans at Worthy Farm during the Sunday afternoon set.

If you missed out on Glastonbury tickets or you catch the country-pop icon on TV this weekend and want to see her live then there’s still a chance to.

After playing two dates in Belfast and Dublin, the singer is bringing her summer tour across the UK this July.

She’s performing outdoor shows in Stirling’s City Park, Chepstow Racecourse and Lancashire’s Lytham Green.

You may like to watch

She’ll then finish up her UK tour with a huge headline set at BST Hyde Park on 7 July.

Announcing the show, Shania said: “I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there.

“It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s**t-kicking party!”

This isn’t the first time Twain has taken to the stage in Hyde Park. Announcing the show, Twain reflected on her first-ever performance in London in 2003 on X, formerly Twitter.

This was my first EVER gig in the UK… There must have been around 50,000 people in Hyde Park 👀🤯 No pressure!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZoSrK1EUAc — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) February 8, 2024

“This was my first EVER gig in the UK,” she wrote, sharing footage of the packed-out outdoor gig. “There must have been around 50,000 people in Hyde Park. No pressure!!”

Fans can expect to hear some of her biggest hits on the tour including “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, “You’re Still the One” and “I’m Gonna Getcha Good”.

You can find out everything we know about Shania Twain tickets and more below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get Shania Twain tickets

Tickets for the singer’s UK tour are now available to buy via Ticketmaster.

They’re priced between £84-£115 for general admission and gold circle standing, while tickets for her BST Hyde Park show are priced between £122.45-£304.95.

You can check your individual listing below for more information.