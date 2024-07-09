Kylie Minogue has teased a new song ahead of her BST Hyde Park show, and fans are not okay.

The Australian pop icon has had an illustrious career from her “I Should Be So Lucky” days, right through to receiving her second-ever Grammy for “Padam Padam”.

But it seems the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park headliner has more music where that came from, as the star appears to have hinted at a new song being on the way.

Taking to Instagram on 9 July, the LGBTQ+ ally shared a cryptic reel in which she dials a number on her phone. She waits while listening to what seems to be herself on the track vocalising, before saying, “hi!”

The reel was simply captioned, “Hi”, alongside a pink heart and Gemini emoji.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to speculate on what the upcoming reveal could be. “MOM?!? Whaaaaaaattttttt?!”, penned one fan, while another added: “IM READY MOM”.

“HI omg new song I’m so excited to hear it,” wrote another.

But that wasn’t all. Our cryptic queen recently took to her Instagram story to upload an image of a pink silk fabric with a link to pre-save her upcoming music — though it did not specify whether this entails an upcoming single or an album.

The link included emojis which represent Scorpio, Gemini and Virgo star signs.

Kylie Minogue shares pre-save link to new music.



🔗: https://t.co/FEXYt4B2sj pic.twitter.com/O8fPvuf3n3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2024

It wouldn’t be the first time the singer debuted new music in connection to a performance. Minogue recently surprised LGBTQ+ fans at WeHo Pride 2024, where she debuted her song with queer country star Orville Peck and Diplo.

During her 2 June set at the OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride 2024, West Hollywood, Minogue and the country musician – who famously does not show his face – shared their song “Midnight Ride”.

Minogue has already teased a big “surprise” for her upcoming performance. So, we wouldn’t put it past her if she was planning on debuting yet another single.

The pop icon is set to be joined by support acts Marina, Anitta and ALTÉGO at the festival on 13 July. Announcing the news on social media, the singer said: “As if I wasn’t excited enough for BST Hyde Park…”