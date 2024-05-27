Kylie Minogue teases a ‘surprise’ for her upcoming headline London show

Kylie Minogue has teased that her upcoming BST Hyde Park show may have a big “surprise”.

The pop icon – who hasn’t toured since 2019 – will headline the London festival on 13 July and says she “cannot wait to share” the surprise with her fans.

The Hyde Park show follows up her first ever Las Vegas residency which finished on 4 May after a sold-out run.

She told Hello! Magazine: “My residency was so much fun. The audiences seemed to get wilder and wilder, and the energy in the room was incredible. I will miss it, but I hope to be back when I can.

“I need to get to plenty of other places in the meantime. I always love performing at Hyde Park. There’s a special magic in the air and so much love between the stage and the crowd.

“I can’t wait to share the moment with everyone and I may have a surprise up my sleeve!”

This upcoming performance marks her first UK show this year after she headlined BBC Radio 2’s In the Park in September and a one-off show at the Royal Albert Hall in late 2023.

It will be in support of her 16th studio album, Tension which became her ninth number one album in the UK.

It features viral hit “Padam Padam” which won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording.

Fans can also expect to hear hits from the pop icon’s back catalogue including “All the Lovers”, “Love at First Sight”, “Slow”, “Confide in Me” and “Locomotion”.

Other acts headlining BST Hyde Park this summer includes Shania Twain, SZA, Kings of Leon, Robbie Williams and Stray Kids.

Can I still get tickets for Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park?

Yes, limited tickets are still available for Kylie’s show at BST Hyde Park via Ticketmaster.

This includes general admission which is priced at £111.85, primary entry standing at £143.45 and gold circle standing at £219.95. There are also a number of VIP tickets available to shop between £324.95-£434.95.

What’s the full lineup?

The headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park festival have been confirmed, as well as a number of support acts.

While the full lineup for each show – including Kylie’s – will be announced in the coming months.