BST Hyde Park announces support acts for Kylie Minogue

BST Hyde Park has confirmed a number of support acts joining Kylie Minogue for her headline show this summer.

The pop icon will be joined by Marina, Anitta and ALTÉGO at the festival on 13 July.

Tickets for BST Hyde Park 2024 including Kylie Minogue’s headline set are now available from Ticketmaster.

Announcing the news on social media, the singer said: “As if I wasn’t excited enough for BST Hyde Park..”

The news of the lineup comes after the “Slow” singer teased a surprise for her headline slot.

She recently told Hello! Magazine: “I always love performing at Hyde Park. There’s a special magic in the air and so much love between the stage and the crowd.

“I can’t wait to share the moment with everyone and I may have a surprise up my sleeve!”.

Last weekend during her headline set at WeHo Pride on 2 June, the singer debuted a brand new song with queer country star Orville Peck and DJ Diplo.

Entitled “Midnight Ride”, the pair joined Minouge on stage at the OUTLOUD Music Festival to perform the song, which is due for release on 7 June.

BST Hyde Park festival returns on 29 June, which will be opened by SZA, while the likes of Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams will also headline.

BST Hyde Park will then see headline sets from Shania Twain on 7 July, Stevie Nicks on 12 July and a closing set from K-pop stars Stray Kids on 14 July.

You can check out the full lineup so far for BST Hyde Park 2024 as well as tickets details below.

How to get Kylie Minogue tickets for BST Hyde Park?

Tickets for BST Hyde Park, including Kylie Minogue’s show are now available to buy via Ticketmaster.

There’s a number of different ticket options to choose from including standard and VIP.

What’s the lineup?

The headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park festival have been confirmed, as well as a number of support acts. While the full lineup for each date will be announced in the coming months.