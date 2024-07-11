All Stars runner-up indicates she wants another shot at a Drag Race crown

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 finalist Kandy Muse is hoping that third time really is a charm, as she’s hinted that she’d be up for Ru-turning to the Werk Room once again.

Initially appearing on Drag Race season 13 back in 2021, the Bronx-born drag legend made it all the way to the final two, losing out on the crown to Symone.

Two years later and Ms Muse was back, back, back on our screens for the second time, appearing on All Stars 8; a season which received a fairly lukewarm response from the fans.

Yet again, she made it all the way to the bitter end, before losing a lip-sync battle against six-time lip-sync loser and Canadian queen Jimbo, who eventually took the crown back north.

Yet while Kandy is far from spending her time sitting alone in the VIP nowadays – she’s booked and busy, with upcoming appearances on new reality series House of Villains season two and Drag Race spin-off Slaycation – the drag star has suggested she’s ready for a Ru-turn to the Race already.

Kandy Muse. (Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

“I will say this,” she told publication PRIDE earlier this week.

“Watching All Stars gives me an itch. I know I competed twice. If a third time were to ever come about, maybe [I’d compete again].” she revealed.

“Maybe a Global [All Stars] moment? I don’t know.”

All Stars 9 is currently airing on our screens, featuring eight queens including Kandy’s season 13 sister, Gottmik.

Asked which of the All Stars 9 queens she’d like to see take the win, Kandy admitted: “I’m going to say between Angeria and Gottmik.

“I’m a little biased at the end of the day, but I also don’t have to be, because the work speaks for itself,” she added.

If watching All Stars 9 is giving her another taste for competition, it’s more than possible that she could make another comeback to the show.

Kandy Muse on All Stars 8. (World of Wonder)

In recent years, stars including Ginger Minj, Latrice Royale and Roxxxy Andrews have made two Ruturns to Drag Race, while Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World season two just announced that Eureka! and Alexis Mateo will be in the cast line-up, both of whom have appeared three times before.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World also features Kennedy Davenport, Cheryl Hole, and Lemon, who have all appeared on the Drag Race franchise three times now in total.

Plus, there’s always the new Global All Stars format that Kandy could sign up to, the first season of which is rumoured to begin airing over the summer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

Season two of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World will air on 19 July on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.