Forget the internet rumours – Taylor Swift does not make an appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Despite recent reports that Swift, 34, was in talks to star as Blonde Phantom in an upcoming Marvel TV series, and a poster for the third Deadpool film featuring some suspiciously familiar friendship bracelets, it has been confirmed that the Eras Tour superstar will not be making her MCU debut any time soon.

The IMAX poster for Deadpool and Wolverine shows stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman wearing friendship bracelets – commonly worn and swapped by fans during Swift’s concerts.

🚨| New IMAX poster for "DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE" has Friendship Bracelets 👀 pic.twitter.com/maLn66dovE — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 10, 2024

It has long been rumoured that Swift will be the MCU’s Dazzler (a mutant with the ability to convert sound into light of various forms and intensity), and matters weren’t helped by Reynolds and Jackman’s recent attendance at a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside the film’s director, Shawn Levy, and Swift.

But Entertainment Weekly has now reported that Swift will definitely not be in the movie, despite being besties with Reynolds and his actress wife Blake Lively.

Speaking previously about casting rumours, Levy said: “I regret that I was not quicker to shut [them] down.”

But speaking just last month Reynolds didn’t entirely deny the tittle-tattle. In an interview with Fandango, the star said: “Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

The film is set to star non-binary The Crown actor Emma Corrin as supervillain Cassandra Nova, as well as featuring returning queer couple Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna).

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to open in cinemas on 26 July.