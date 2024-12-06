This Oscar-nominated gay actor is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Oscar-nominated out gay actor Colman Domingo is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)– and we can’t wait to see it.

While Marvel’s been getting steadily gayer over the years, queer representation within the comic-book on-screen universe really reached an all-time high with Agatha All Along – its “gayest project to date“.

And, thankfully, it looks like that trend is to continue, with more queer talent being brought into the franchise, as well as additional queer characters.

The latest of these queer powerhouses is set to be Rustin lead Colman Domingo, who was nominated for an Academy Award for the Dustin Lance Black co-written biopic on the civil rights leader.

Speaking to Screen Geek, out gay star Domingo confirmed that he’s ‘in talks’ with Marvel for an undislcosed role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I have had a meeting with Marvel, yes,” he revealed to the publication. “But it wasn’t specifically about anything. They literally sat down and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. What do you got for me?'”

He continued, “So we’re having engagement, of course. Who would not want to be a part of the MCU? I just wouldn’t [sic] want it to be right.

“And something that is created for me and something where I feel like I can give something of myself to. So we’ll find out what that is. I don’t know what it is yet, but I’m patient.”

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin (L) with Johnny Ramey as partner Elias (R). (Netflix)

There was no further word on what kind of role Domingo could be playing, but Marvel has been gearing up to introduce the X-Men to the MCU for some time, with the kickoff point being this year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Could he be the new Professor X? Or even long-rumoured Scarlet Witch villain Mephisto?

You may like to watch

Domingo already has a hand in one Marvel project, with a voice role in the animated Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man as villain Norman Osborn – but the series, set to be released on Disney Plus in 2025 – isn’t canon to the MCU.

Agatha All Along introduced Joe Locke as super-powered, super-queen Wiccan, as well as ex-lovers Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio Vidal/ Death (Aubrey Plaza).

The MCU’s queer representation has historically been, as put by Locke, “behind the times.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) contained a blink-and-you’ll miss it kiss between two female Dora Milaje warriors, one of whom was played by Michaela Coel, which was cut from release in some territories.

Thor: Ragnarok‘s Valkyrie is ‘canonically bisexual’, but a kissing scene was cut from the 2017 film.

Fans got a fully fleshed out gay superhero in Eternals (2021) character Phastos, who was played by Bryan Tyree Henry, and had a husband and kids – but plans for a sequel have since been scrapped.

