Heartstopper is getting its own Pride flag ahead of season three

Heartstopper mega fans assemble: Netflix has teamed up with Queer Britain, the UK’s first LGBTQ+ museum, to create a Heartstopper Pride flag ahead of season three.

Over the summer, fans of Alice Oseman’s smash-hit queer story will have the chance to contribute messages about how the show has changed their lives, with the comments then being turned into a Pride flag.

The flag will be designed by an as-yet unannounced artist, and unveiled in October ahead of the hotly anticipated season three. It will then be put up on display at Queer Britain museum, by King’s Cross station in central London.

Over the next few weeks, fans attending Pride events across the UK will have the chance to write their messages down via a pop-up Heartstopper experience.

A Heartstopper experience is coming to Pride events across the UK. (Netflix)

A version of Charlie Spring’s (Joe Locke) bedroom will be brought to Glasgow Pride in Scotland on 20 July, Pride in Liverpool on 27 July, and Brighton Pride on 3 and 4 August.

In addition to putting down their own personal notes about the show while at the experience, fans will get to “step into the sets of the hit series”, plus hear messages from cast members and see exclusive clips from season three.

Netflix is encouraging fans’ notes to focus on “messages to anyone who has given them support or strength in their life”.

Don’t worry, international Heartstopper lovers: those outside of the UK or unable to attend the Pride shows can contribute online, via heartstopperlove.com.

Here’s a new look at Heartstopper season three. (Netflix/SAMUEL DORE)

“I’ve heard so many stories about Heartstopper fans saying the series has helped them through pivotal moments in their personal lives, like coming out to family and friends,” Oseman said, reflecting on why she wanted to see a flag of messages from the show’s fans.

“I’m so hopeful that Heartstopper can continue to be a source of inspiration and support for young people, and thrilled that fans’ personal stories will now be immortalised in this piece of artwork.”

Joseph Galliano-Doig MBE, the director of Queer Britain, said he was “delighted” to be housing the Hearstopper Pride flag and immortalising fans’ heartfelt messages.

“Queer Britain is the perfect place for the characters of Charlie, Nick, their friends and family to explore their histories and culture – and the welcome we offer is as warm and inclusive as Heartstopper is. I only wish both had existed when I was younger,” he said.

Heartstopper season three lands on 3 October.

