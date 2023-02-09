Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham has become the latest celebrity to launch a racy OnlyFans page, and the sports star has been teasing the new venture with a series of thirsty pictures on Instagram and Twitter.

The retired Australian athlete, who came out publicly as gay shortly before winning gold in the men’s 10m platform at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, confirmed that his OnlyFans will show a side to him that is “not acceptable for other social platforms”.

Mitcham has been no stranger to sharing cheeky yet carefully choreographed nude pictures on his social media platforms in the past, and is currently charging $10 (£8.22) a month for access to his OnlyFans page – though he’s confirmed he will not be “performing sexual acts” on the platform.

The 34-year-old’s husband of three years, Luke Rutherford, is already an established presence on OnlyFans and shares sexually-explicit content on the platform. The couple married in February 2020, 15 months after they began dating.

Mitcham previously made a cameo on Rutherford’s OnlyFans last year, announcing that his husband would be sharing uncensored images of him to subscribers.

“Sooooo many people have asked, so this is your one chance,” Mitcham wrote on his Instagram story at the time.

Mitcham, who celebrated being seven-years sober last month, recently spoke to PinkNews about the struggles with addiction and depression that dogged him both before, during and after his diving career.

Matthew Mitcham posing nude. (Supplied)

Revealing that his past abuse of alcohol and drugs “were a symptom of depression rather than the other way around,” the Brisbane-born star explained how channeling his experience into a volunteering role at Controlling Chemsex, a charity that provides support to people who use drugs to enhance sex.

“For me it’s all about self-esteem”, Mitcham said. “I used to have such poor self-esteem that I was completely dependent on all of these external sources to make myself feel better.”

Matthew Mitcham is just one of a growing list of public figures who’ve embraced the more explicit side of OnlyFans.

Former Disney star Dan Benson, who played Zeke Beakerman on Wizards of Waverly Place, began sharing sexually-explicit content on the platform last year, stating that he “tripped and fell” into adult entertainment after falling victim to nude leaks.

“Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my – you know what I mean – I decided to say, ‘All right, screw you, I’m gonna sell it myself,’” the actor said, adding that the move had “changed [his] life for the better.”

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is another recognisable face on OnlyFans, with the sexually fluid actor stating that the subscription service had provided a “really good platform to be really open about my sexuality.”