Drag Race’s Roxxxy Andrews speaks out after All Stars 9 result

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 runner up Roxxxy Andrews has addressed the show’s finale result, which saw her narrowly miss out on the crown.

After 12 weeks of Beautiful Benefactress Badges, several instalments of the Plastique-and-Gottmik-Runway-Show and some undeniable rigga morris, All Stars 9 has finally crowned a (well-deserving) winner; season 14’s Angeria Paris VanMicheals.

Angeria made the top three alongside season five and All Stars 2‘s Roxxxy Andrews and season ten and 11’s Vanessa Vanjie, beating the pair out in one last lipsync and snatching the crown and $200,000 (£155,838) for her charity.

Though the Southern Belle from ATL now resides proudly in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, many fans, including Roxxxy’s two-time cast mate Detox, thought that the AS9 crown should have gone to Ms Thicc-and-Juicy – and Roxxxy has now addressed the sentiment in an Instagram post.

“Make your own destiny… I’ve lost so many more times than I have ever won. But when you lose, you learn SO MUCH MORE in every aspect,” Roxxxy Andrews reminded fans of the All Stars 9 result.

“I’m so thankful for being on your TVs again! So thankful for my journey on the show… the best thing about it was the gift of my FANS… I’d do it ALL AGAIN!”

Ever the classy queen, Roxxxy also congratulated Angeria on her win: “Thank you, All Stars 9. I’ll never forget it! We did it, ladies!! Love my girls so much! Congrats to the crowned queen @angeriavm!!! For CHARITYYY!”

Michelle Visage, who co-judges the Drag Race franchise with RuPaul, congratulated Roxxxy in the comments of the post, writing, “You are a champion always. Congrats mi amor.”

Fellow triple Drag Race alum Trinity the Tuck also wrote, “Love u!!!! So proud of u.”

