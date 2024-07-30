RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 runner-up Roxxxy Andrews thought that her former cast mate Alyssa Edwards was set to join her on the charity season – but it turned out the latter was preparing for Global All Stars instead.

As the dust settles around All Stars 9, and winner Angeria Paris VanMicheals settles into her throne in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, runner-up Roxxxy Andrews is spilling the tea on her pre-season prep for the charity edition of All Stars.

That includes, it turns out, a surreptitious check on who her competition might be when back in that Werk Room – though speaking to makeup guru Patrick Starr in a video for the icon’s YouTube channel, the presumed competition came to her.

Which is all well and good, apart from when that competition turns out to be competing in a different competition entirely.

That very thing happened when Roxxxy assumed that she’d be going up agains season five and All Stars 2 sister Alyssa Edwards.

“What did you think about Alyssa being on [Global All Stars]?” Starr asked Roxxxy, who revealed that she knew Alyssa was heading back in front of the camera, but that she thought that that would be on All Stars 9.

“I thought she was going to be with us,” Roxxxy explained. “She called me up and said: ‘Miss Roxxxy Andrews, girl! You gonna be on TV again?’ I said: ‘Girl, are you gonna be on TV again?’ She was like: ‘Yes, girl!’ so I said: ‘See you soon.'”

Alas, it was not to be, as Roxxxy then said: “But it was two different seasons.”

Alyssa is set to be the American delegate for the upcoming Global All Stars. She will compete alongside icons like Drag Race UK‘s Kitty Scott-Claus and Drag Race Down Under‘s Kween Kong for the first spinoff of its kind.

Global All Stars will be available on 16 August, on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America.

