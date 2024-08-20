Drag Race winner to host official Heartstopper podcast

Forget Brat summer, Netflix has all but declared that Hearstopper autumn is on the horizon. An official podcast is on the way, and it’s being hosted by a RuPaul’s Drag Race winner.

The streaming giant announced on Monday (19 August) that the first episode of Heartstopper: The Official Netflix Podcast would drop on 2 September, with new episodes weekly after that for the rest of the month.

The podcast is set to contain tidbits about the show, hints at what to expect in the upcoming third season and exclusive interviews with the cast.

And it will be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season two champion, Tia Kofi.

A 40-second teaser clip, posted by Netflix, promises interviews with members of the cast, including Kit Connor and Joe Locke, who play queer couple Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring.

Trans Doctor Who favourite Yasmin Finney will also be interviewed, along with other young stars William Gao, Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Tobie Donovan and Rhea Norwood.

The clip suggests they will discuss the highs and lows of the series, the funniest moments, the saddest, and everyone’s favourite scene.

“Join me as I spill all the season three tea with your fav cast members,” Tia says in the sneak peek voiceover. “We’ve got behind-the-scenes goss, loads of laughs and all the feels.”

Writing on her own Twitter/X, Kofi wrote: “Super excited to announce that I am the host of the @NetflixUK Official Heartstopper Podcast. Get [for] all things Heartstopper.”

Maybe unsurprisingly, fans have reacted to the news.

“This is the best thing that’s ever happened since Heartstopper s1 premiered. I am so f*cking excited,” wrote one.

Another said: ” Shut the f*ck up. This is so awesome.”

A third even came up with demands, saying: “More, more, more, pls. I need mag covers, red carpet, late-night show interviews, etc.”

The new season of Heartstopper begins in October. (Youtube/Netflix)

Season three will focus on volumes four and five of Alice Oseman’s queer graphic novel series, meaning it will explore Charlie’s struggle with an eating disorder, and Nick’s internal struggle as he decides which university to attend.

The season also promises to be “raunchier” and more “mature” as Nick and Charlie take their relationship to the next level.

Full video episodes of the Heartstopper: The Official Netflix Podcast will be available to watch on the Still Watching Netflix channel. All audio episodes will be available on Spotify, Apple and other podcast-providing sites.

Season three of Heartstopper is due to drop on 3 October.

