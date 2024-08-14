Alice Oseman has just given Heartstopper fans another reason to get emotional as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring’s love story continues, as she’s giving Nick “a lot of stuff” to go through in Volume 6.

Earlier this year, Alice Oseman shared that she had finished writing Volume 6 of the Heartstopper graphic novels, confirming that it will be the very last one in the series.

That means she knows exactly how the story ends for the two young, queer lovebirds, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke in the Netflix adaptation.

And while a happy ending is very much a likely outcome, that won’t arrive without a few more bumps in the road.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival yesterday (13 August), Oseman teased that Nick will be having a rough time before the story comes to a close.

“In Volume 6, Nick is going to go through a lot of stuff,” Oseman revealed.

Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman.(Getty)

“I really want to unpack the character of Nick and how everyone perceives Nick as being, like, the dream boyfriend, and the pressure that he feels in performing that role.

“I am considering maybe Nick goes to therapy, but I’m not quite sure how or when, or maybe that’s something to save for the TV show where we’ve got more room,” they continued.

“Technically, all of them should go to therapy.”

While some fans have taken Oseman’s statement as an indication that Volume 6 will primarily focus on Nick’s struggles, others are simply leaping with joy at what appears to be confirmation that Heartstopper will get a fourth season on Netflix.

Season three of the groundbreaking series arrives on Netflix in October, and will cover much of the content that appears in Volumes 4 and 5 of Oseman’s books.

The new season will see Charlie struggling with his mental health, particularly with an eating disorder, while Nick attempts to look after him – all while making a big decision about his academic future.

Season three will also see Nick and Charlie take their relationship to the next level, with Locke having previously described the new scenes as “raunchier” and “more mature”.

Here’s a new look at Heartstopper season three. (Netflix/SAMUEL DORE)

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews last month, Oseman revealed that there could be a “big change” in Nick and Charlie’s relationship in Volume Six.

“Nick and Charlie [are] both heading towards the end of their school journey, and Nick is about to leave and go to university. So, the question is: what is their relationship going to be like when they’re not at school together any more? Are they going to be OK?,” they teased.

“Especially if Nick goes off to a university that’s quite far away and they can’t see each other every day, it’s going to be a really big change in their relationship,” Oseman continued.

“So, that’s one of the big questions that will be going on in Volume Six.”

Heartstopper season three will be released on Netflix on 3 October.

