Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies at age 61

Actor Andre Braugher, known best for his performances in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Men of a Certain Age, and Homicide: Life in the Street, has died aged 61.

Braugher passed away on Monday (11 December) after a brief illness, Deadline reported.

He is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, sons Michael Isaiah and John Wesley, brother Charles Jennings, and mother Sally Beaugher.

In more recent years, Braugher was best known for his supporting role as Captain Ray Holt in comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine opposite Andy Samberg.

Braugher’s deadpan, straight-laced character was a favourite among fans, his performance of which earned him two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and four Emmy Award nominations.

Others will best know Braugher from his performance as Detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s drama series Homicide: Life on the Street, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and two Television Critics Association Awards.

It was on the set of Homicide, which ran from 1992 to 1998, that Braugher met his wife Ami, who is also an actor.

More recently, Braugher had a starring role in the sixth and final season of Christine Baranski legal drama The Good Fight, in which he played flamboyant rainmaker and lawyer Ri’Chard Lane.

He had also co-starred in the 2022 drama She Said, which told the story of journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohy whose reporting sparked the #MeToo movement. In the film, Braugher played New York Times editor Dean Baquet.

Braugher also made brief appearances in popular TV series such as New Girl and BoJack Horseman.

The Chicago-born actor was set to star in a new Netflix series Residence, which had been scheduled to begin production in the new year.