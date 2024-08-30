RuPaul’s Drag Race season three star Venus D Lite has hinted that she’s quitting drag with a cryptic message to fans.

Venus D Lite, who was eliminated first on the third season of global phenomenon RuPaul‘s Drag Race in 2011, appears to have called it quits with the art form of drag.

In a statement posted to the Madonna impersonator’s Instagram account, Venus D Lite wrote: “Is it time to say goodbye? Did you ever appreciate me or my hard earened endorsed impersonation? Your actions speak for themselves.”

She continued: “I must do what is best for me and my passion that you once opened the door to. I hope you find peace like I have. Good bye. P.S. You reap what you sew.”

Though the message is addressed to ‘drag’, Venus’s mention of ‘hard earned endorsed impersonation’ seems to be directed at her muse, the pop legend Madonna.

The Drag Race alumna became a Madonna impersonator before appearing on the show, though that aspect of her drag wasn’t heavily featured within the Werk Room.

Venus later appeared on an episode of reality series My Strange Addiction in 2015 to discuss his obsession with the “Like A Virgin” singer.

Though she appears to have said “good bye” to drag, at least for now, one of Venus’s season three Drag Race sisters, Phoenix, is rumoured to be on the All Stars 10 cast – so Venus might be back for another go yet.

The 40-year-old joins a growing list of RuPaul’s Drag Race stars to step away from the art form in recent years.

Fellow season three queen Stacey Layne Matthews stepped away from drag to prioritise her mental health in November 2023, season one legend Ongina announced a break from drag in a “new chapter” in July this year.

Drag Race UK‘s Copper Topp and Canada’s Drag Race‘s Eve 6000 have also both put a pause on their drag careers in recent times.

