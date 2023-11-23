RuPaul’s Drag Race star Stacy Layne Matthews has revealed she has stepped away from drag because of poor mental health.

The North Carolina queen stole viewers’ hearts in season three of the reality competition and made headlines after coming out as a trans woman following her stint on the show. She later returned for a cameo on All Stars 4, firmly making her mark as the nation’s self-proclaimed “country queen”.

You may like to watch

But the drag artist has performed her final show, telling fans she had “disappointed too many people”, in a heart-felt Instagram post on Wednesday (22 November).

“I let my mind and body get the best of me,” she continued. “I let fear and anxiety take over my life. I have given myself a reputation that I never planned.

“I thought I was stronger than I am. I put on a smile for a long time. I took care of everyone else over the years and lost myself in the process. And, in the end, I felt the bitter side of generosity.”

According to Matthews, she let her physical and mental health “get out of hand”.

She added: “I’ve done what I could but went the wrong way in doing so. I’m a nice person who has been broken. I let negativity destroy what little joy I had left. I’ve never felt so alone in my life.

“I don’t know how to change people’s minds about what they think of me. I’m tired.”

Matthews also revealed that she would be taking a break from social media, before sharing one last message of gratitude to her fans.

“Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives… when there was still joy and passion in my life.

“If one day I decide to return… I hope there will be at least someone there to return to who still has some faith in me as an entertainer and as a human being.”

The emotional message sent fans flocking to share their support in the comments. Fellow drag star Mrs Kasha Davis, wrote: “You are loved, this is for sure. I’ve been at my rock bottom and it was the worst/best thing that ever happened to me.”

After sharing her journey to recovery, Davis added: “I learned new ways to cope and ultimately love myself. I know you can do this. Truly, I do.”

Another fan wrote: “Take all the time you need. I think more people than you realise still love and respect you.”

Matthews is not the first queen to bow out of the drag business recently.

Last month, Drag Race UK star Copper Topp announced she was “not OK” as she took a step back. Her announcement was quickly followed by Anetra cancelling her UK tour, after going through what she described as a very difficult time.

And earlier this year, Princess Poppy spoke about her wish to “fade into obscurity” following her appearance on Drag Race season 15.