Drag Race Season 16 queen reveals hilarious All Stars plan

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 icon Megami has revealed the “first thing” she’s going to do, should she get the call to return for All Stars.

The biggest break a drag queen can get nowadays is arguably being cast on global phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race, or any of its global spinoffs; the second biggest break a drag queen can get is being cast on an All Stars season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, or any of its global spinoffs.

With over fifteen international spinoffs, soon to be ten flagship All Stars, four international Vs. The World seasons (two in the UK and two in Canada), a Spanish version and the first ever Global All Stars currently airing, it’s safe to say that it’s wise to plan for a return if eliminated from one’s first season.

That’s exactly what season 16 fan favourite Megami has done. Though she was eliminated after the Sound of Rusic challenge, she returned to reach the final round of the season’s Lip Sync smackdown, and has already prepped her All Stars strategy.

The comment was spurred by a post praising season 16 runner up Sapphira Cristál, ending with the phrase: “I fear for everyone being on All Stars with her.”

I mean this with all my heart, very objective and no hate included: Sapphira Cristal had the most perfect run on a regular season of drag race

Did not stumble once, always gave drag excellence and brought her A-game

I fear for everyone being on all stars with her https://t.co/mlDIZrnKvi — MISS '10 year wait for 1 season' THING (@missthing_drag) September 5, 2024

It’s a fair assessment, given that Sapphira won four separate challenges and only lipsynced once during her Drag Race run – and one that Megami agrees with.

Replying to the post, she wrote: “I told Sapphira if they call me for All Stars, the FIRST thing I’m gonna do is ask her if she’s on too before I say yes.”

She added: “I pity any queen who has to compete against her in the future. Good luck fighting for second place.”

In response to another fan, though, Megami said that when she herself returns, it’ll be with “the fire and fury” of X-Men mutant Jean Grey.

I told Sapphira if they call me for all stars, the FIRST thing I’m gonna do is ask her if she’s on too before I say yes.



I pity any queen who has to compete against her in the future.

Good luck fighting for second place. 🫡 https://t.co/JpfQKvGp9x — Megami thee Stallion™️ (@MegamiNYC) September 5, 2024

Though Sapphira’s (and Megami’s) All Stars return seems inevitable, it won’t be for All Stars 10, despite the rumoured cast list being the largest in herstory, and featuring a queen from the as-yet unaired season 17.

