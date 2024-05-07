Kristi Noem refused to answer interview questions about allegedly meeting Kim Jong Un, despite writing about the supposed experience in her book.

The South Dakota Republican governor – known for her sweeping anti-LGBTQ+ views – released a book on 7 May, titled No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward.

In the book, Noem bizarrely writes how she killed her 14-month-old puppy in a “gravel pit”, and was allegedly threatened by Nikki Haley. But it was her passage about allegedly meeting world leaders, more specifically, the North Korean leader, which raised eyebrows.

On 5 April, Noem was a guest on CBS’ Face The Nation when she was asked to address the alleged meeting. The book alleges that Noem met Kim when she was serving on the House Armed Service’s Committee from 2013-2015.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Did you meet Kim Jong Un?



KRISTI NOEM: As soon as this was brought to my attention, I made some changes and looked at this passage



BRENNAN: So you did not meet with Kim Jong Un?



NOEM: I've met with many world leaders. I'm not going to talk about specifics. pic.twitter.com/SCfdaMOpDN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2024

The passage read, as per Queerty: “I remember when I met with North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un. I’m sure he underestimated me, having no clue about my experience staring down little tyrants…”

Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan asked her directly if she met with Kim, to which Noem responded: “I’ve met with many, many world leaders.

“I’ve travelled around the world. I talk extensively in this book about my time serving in Congress, my time as governor, before governor. Some of the travels I’ve had. I’m not going to talk about my specific meetings with world leaders.”

On the same day, her publisher Center Street said they were withdrawing the passage.

They wrote on X: “At the request of Governor Noem, we are removing a passage regarding Kim Jong Un from her book No Going Back, upon reprint of the print edition and as soon as technically possible on the audio and ebook editions.”

Noem also appeared on 6 April on CBS This Morning, where she was challenged yet again about the alleged meeting. To this, she refused to talk about it again.

"Did you tell your ghost writer to write that?"



Gov Kristi Noem (R-SD) is asked about claim in her book that she met with North Korea's leader ==> pic.twitter.com/1wklKeEFNe — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 6, 2024

“That’s the answer I have for you, as soon as I became aware of it [the passage], the content was adjusted and it will be removed,” she said.