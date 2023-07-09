Sir Elton John told his fans that performing for them has been his “lifeblood” and that they’ll remain in his “head, heart and soul” as he closed the final show on his farewell tour.

Over his decades-long musical career, Elton has played multiple stints at Glastonbury, performed for US President Joe Biden on the White House lawn, sold more than 300 million records worldwide and won numerous accolades for his musical talents, including five Grammys, five Brit Awards, two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and a Tony Award.

The beloved musical legend has toured the world performing for millions of fans for more than 50 years.

The 76-year-old embarked on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018, and his Saturday (8 July) performance at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm marked the end of the 330-date farewell tour.

Reflecting on his life in the music world, Elton told the audience that he’s had the “most wonderful career” which has been “beyond belief”.

“Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music, how lucky am I to play music?” the iconic singer, pianist and composer asked the crowd.

“But I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, albums and CDs and more importantly you bought the tickets to the shows and you know how I love to play live.

“It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you’ve been absolutely magnificent – thank you. I will never forget you guys. I’ve played so many concerts, how could I forget?

“You’re in my head, and my heart and my soul, and I thank you so much.”

Elton kicked off his final show with “Bennie and the Jets” before performing many of his notable hits including “Tiny Dancer”, “Your Song”, “Candle in the Wind” and “Rocket Man”.

The singer confirmed he will “never be touring again” after his final show, but he may do a “one-off thing” in the future, adding it would be “miles away”.

During the gig, Coldplay, who were performing in Gothenburg at the same time, sent a video message praising the multiple Grammy Award-winning legend’s musical legacy.

Coldplay performed Rocket Man tonight in a live digital duet with Sir. Elton John himself! 🤯



Here's Chris paying tribute to Elton's career 👑



🇸🇪 #ColdplayGothenburg pic.twitter.com/9tqItNmgzJ — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) July 8, 2023

“We want to say from all of us here, all the artists you’ve inspired and helped – thank you so much,” the band’s Chris Martin said.

Martin also praised Elton for his work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, supporting the LGBTQ+ community and for his contribution to the world of fashion.

David Furnish, Elton’s husband, previously said that it’s important to “make a distinction between Elton retiring from touring but Elton not playing his very last public performance for the very last time”.

“I know for a fact he will not be touring in any capacity,” Furnish told Billboard.

“What you’re going to see is the possibility of a special one-off or a small residency in one venue for a limited period of time.”

Furnish added that live performances were in Sir Elton’s “blood”.