Elton John officially achieves EGOT status with Emmy win

Elton John has officially achieved EGOT status after winning an Emmy for his Disney+ show, Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

The “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer now has an Emmy, six Grammys, two Oscars, and a Tony, making him the 19th person to ever achieve an EGOT.

The musician won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The recording of his Dodger Stadium concert was live-streamed exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

Although John was not able to be at the Emmy Awards due to a recent knee surgery, he did write up an acceptance speech to be read out following his win.

Elton John has officially achieved EGOT status. (Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” he had written.

“The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

The electrifying, emotional, almost three-hour show, which featured guest stars Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee, and Dua Lipa, is still available to watch on the streaming service.

He follows in the footsteps of Viola Davis, who became the 18th person to achieve the accolade in 2023 when she won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for the recording of her memoir Finding Me.

Viola Davis became the 18th person to achieve EGOT status in 2023 (Getty/Dominic Lipinski)

Elton and Viola are in talented company as EGOT winners, joining stars like Audrey Hepburn, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Elton won his two Oscars for Best Original Song – the first for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from The Lion King in 1995, and the second for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman in 2020.

The singer secured his Tony Award win in 2000 when he won Best Original Score for his and Tim Rice’s musical AIDA.

The musical also won him his most recent Grammy, for Best Musical Theater Album in 2001. John’s other Grammys are for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal with “That’s What Friends Are For”, Best Instrumental Composition with his arrangement “Basque”, Best Male Pop Vocal Performance with “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in 1995 and “Candle In The Wind” in 1998, and the Grammy Legend Award in 1999.

Now, John can add an Emmy to his long list of accolades.