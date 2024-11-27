Charli CXC’s Brat summer turned into Brat winter, but 2024 as a whole will forever be known as the ‘Year of Brat’.

Charli XCX has had quite the year following the release of her chart-topping album Brat which sent the world into a lime-green hysteria.

Amid this mammoth year for the 32-year-old singer, viagogo have released stats on the biggest Brat moments that sparked a surge in ticket demand for Charli’s sell-out shows. Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Year of Brat’’s greatest hits.

Charli XCX brings out Lorde and Addison Rae at Madison Square Garden

The top Brat moment was when Charli XCX brought two iconic music girlies on to the Madison Square Garden stage with her for the highest-selling show of the year.

Lorde and Addison Rae joined the Brat icon on stage on 23 September to perform. Lorde sang “Girl, So Confusing,” from Charli’s deli album, titled Brat and It’s the Same but There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not.

The performance marked the song’s live debut with both artists singing together in person.

Rae also appeared with a performance her single “Diet Pepsi” with Charli before the pair sang the “Von Dutch” remix.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s joint Sweat tour garnered massive crowds. (Katja Ogrin/Getty)

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s North American Tour opening night

On 14 September, an iconic tour began. Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s joint Sweat Tour kickstarted with an electric opening night.

The opening show, in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena, saw the duo take turns on stage but performing “Club Classics”, “1999” and their recently-released “Talk talk” collaborative remix together.

The pair dazzled the crows with their co-headlining Sweat tour opening night, proving that seeing two pop icons in one night is much better than one.

Brat star-studded release party at Brooklyn Paramount Theatre

The Brat release party will go down in the history books. On 11 June the crowed at the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre witnessed the arrival of a lime green movement.

Brat, Charli’s sixth studio album, dropped on 7 June so it was just a few days before this debut show and yet the crowd new every word.

A number of famous faces were in attendance, including: The 1975’s Matt Healy, Lorde, Julia Fox and Lily Allen.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan play sold out shows in LA – bringing out Kesha and Tate McRae

In Los Angeles, two sold out nights at the Kia Forum proved to be a showcase of pop stardom.

Charli brought out Kesha for a rendition of their track “Spring Breakers” and a performance of Kesha’s iconic hit “TiK ToK”.

Meanwhile, Sivan welcomed Tate McRae on stage with him to perform a quick-hit version of their collab “You”.

Billie Eilish plays “Guess“ remix on first night of Hard and Soft Tour

In September, Billie Eilish performs “Guess”, her remix collaboration with Charli XCX on the opening night of Eilish’s Hard and Soft tour.

Eilish, who sings “you wanna guess the color of my underwear”, left fans screaming (watch out headphone users!) with the opening notes of the track.

Eilish also seemed to borrow Charli’s Sweat tour lighting with Brat green rave laser lights shooting around the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

