Troye Sivan celebrates his femininity after winning Man of the Year

Troye Sivan has been named Man of the Year by GQ Australia and used his acceptance speech to speak on being in touch with his femininity.

The pop icon has had an exceptional 2023, from releasing his third studio album Something To Give Each Other to guest starring in Sam Levinson’s The Idol to casually breaking the internet with the help of Disney Channel alum Ross Lynch.

The Aussie singer shows no signs of slowing down, either, with a UK and European tour in the works for 2024.

Troye Sivan was named Man of the Year by GQ Australia. (Getty Images)

So, it’s no wonder that Sivan was chosen as this year’s Man of the Year at GQ Australia’s annual awards ceremony.

Accepting the award in Bondi, Sydney on Wednesday (6 December), Sivan credited his ability to embrace his femininity with his masculinity as the reason he could be the man he is today.

“It’s not lost on me the irony of me winning ‘man’ of the year when I did drag for the first time this year,” he told the crowd.

“I feel more in touch with my femininity than ever, and I think it speaks to a point I’d really like to make: which is that my relationship with masculinity has been very strange my entire life.

You may like to watch

“I existed in this grey area between not being invited to sleepovers for girls’ nights and not getting along with any of the boys.”

The “Rush” singer continued: “Unlearning and de-programming all of that has taken so many years and lots of people.

“I’m so lucky to have incredible women in my life. I pull so much from them, and their strength and power is something I’m in awe of.

“I also have incredible men in my life. And the biggest thing for me has been the queer people in my life that I’ve met along the way.

“These are people I look to for self-love first and foremost, and for love of each other and love of community.”

Presenting Troye with the award on the night was Ross Lynch, who appeared in Sivan’s “One Of Your Girls” music video this year.

The The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star successfully helped Sivan send absolutely everyone into a bi-panic when the music video dropped.

Lynch appeared shirtless in the video, draping himself over a chair while Sivan, in full drag, gave him a lap dance.

It has been a phenomenal year for Troye Sivan. (Getty Images)

Speaking to Australian morning show Sunrise this week, Lynch said of the collaboration: “I am really very fond of him.

“I haven’t been able to hang out with him a whole bunch but the times that I have been able to hang out with him… he’s a really good person.”

Sivan will embark on his Something To Give Each Other Tour next summer, kicking the live shows off in Lisbon before heading to Stockholm, Berlin, Hamburg, Zürich and Amsterdam.

The UK leg of the tour sees him play arena shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, London and Birmingham in June.