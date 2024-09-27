Episode three of Agatha All Along saw one member of the coven already meet their end – but the character’s actor has hinted that this isn’t the last of her time on screen.

Warning: Spooky spoilers ahead.

Marvel’s spookiest series has officially begun, with three episodes of the Agatha Harkness-centric tale charting the most infamous witch alive’s journey to regain her former glory, after Scarlet Witch sapped her of her powers in 2021’s WandaVision.

In episode three of Agatha All Along, Agatha (Kathyrn Hahn), ‘Teen’ (Joe Locke), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) and Alice Wu (Ali Ahn), accompanied by Mrs Hart aka Sharon Davies (Debra Jo Rupp), finally set off along the Witches Road in search of all they desire.

Anyone that’s watched the show will know that Sharon, also known as WandaVision‘s Mrs Hart, is not, in fact, a witch, but just Agatha’s neighbour, who is really just excited to be having a girls night out.

During the Coven‘s first trial along the Road, each of which are designed to test the group’s individual skillsets and knowledge of witchcraft, the coven find themselves looking suspiciously preppy in a beach house with a particularly strong bottle of red wine.

After they all knock it back, the true trial presents itself; if the group’s potions witch Jennifer (Zamata) can’t brew an antidote in time, it’s lights out for the gang.

She does indeed manage to brew the cure, but Sharon is too late in receiving her dose, leaving the character lifeless on the ground by the episode’s end (which Agatha doesn’t seem that fussed about).

#AgathaAllAlong Spoilers



Rest in Peace, Sharon. You will always be in our Hart’s. 💜 pic.twitter.com/E0QctH2KzY — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) September 26, 2024

But is Sharon really dead? Actor Debra Jo Rupp isn’t so sure.

Speaking to TVLine, the former Friends star responded “How much of this have you seen?” when asked how she reacted to her character’s death.

After learning that the interviewer had only seen four episodes (of the nine episode-long season), she laughed: “So, you need to watch more. But yes, I’m very pleased with Sharon’s arc.”

So perhaps this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the icon…

The actor also added that she as shocked at such a large role in the WandaVision spinoff, saying: “I was shocked, and so pleased, and so happy to be 5 years old again. The imagination and the freedom of this was spectacular, and it comes at a very nice time for me. It was a great job.”

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.

