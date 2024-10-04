RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six star Saki Yew, who was forced to quit the show through injury, has teased a potential return to the franchise.

Mid-way through episode two, which aired on Thursday (3 October), Australian drag queen Yew hurt her knee slipping in the shower. She hobbled into the werk room on crutches to share the news.

“I’m going to say goodbye to you. I’m gutted because it’s not the way I wanted to leave, but I have to be smart about this and look after my body,” she said.

Following her exit, Yew told PinkNews that the injury had healed and she felt in a “good place” after making the “devastating” decision to leave.

Saki Yew was forced to leave Drag Race UK. (WOW Presents Plus)

She encouraged fans of the show to keep an eye on her social media to see the whole wardrobe she had planned for Drag Race, and jokingly advised everyone to: “Hold on to everything in that shower, for dear life.”

And asked about a possible return in a later season of Drag Race UK or one of the franchise’s many spin-offs, she said: “That’s something you’re going to have to wait [to] see. Keep your eyes peeled.”

You may like to watch

The show is ready for a drag king, she added, and suggested that Cardiff-based Justin Drag, would be a great option.

The cast of Drag Race UK season six. (BBC)

She also revealed that she had a controversial figure planned for her Snatch Game: Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines, who, in 2018, was convicted on fraud charges involving the funnelling of $200 million (approximately £150 million at the time) to Swiss foundations.

Saki said that despite her idea being “controversial”, she had planned to portray Marcos as “poor and haggard”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to watch in UK on BBC iPlayer and from 9pm on Thursdays on BBC3, and on Stan in other countries.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.