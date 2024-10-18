RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars has crowned a winner, baby – well, sort of. The smackdown of international proportions has crowned one of its eliminated queens after a lip sync Lalaparuza!

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead.

After ten weeks, eight eliminations and a whole lot of drama, Global All Stars has selected its top four; Alyssa Edwards, Kitty Scott-Claus, Kween Kong and Nehellenia.

But before RuPaul crowns the first inductee in the Drag Race Hall of Fame’s newly constructed International Pavilion, there’s one more surprise for the girls; all eight eliminated queens return to the Werk Room (again) to snatch a different title.

As RuPaul himself announces, the eight returnees – Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Miranda Lebrão, Soa de Muse (Drag Race France), Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Gala Varo (Drag Race México), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany) and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sveridge) – will compete to become the first ever ‘Global Lip Sync Assassin’, and nab a cheque of $50,000. Not bad.

As the girls get ready, Miranda reveals that she and her husband had been approved to adopt a baby (congrats!) and so that’s what the money would go towards, and Vanity says she’d put the money towards her wedding.

Soa says she’d help facilitate young artists in Martinique and Athena also mentions she’d help her younger brother transition! Snaps. Basically, everybody wants the win.

The contest is a knockout format to all RuPaul songs; you lose a lip sync, you hit the house, until there’s one queen standing.

Lip sync number one is between Vanity Vain, the lip sync assassin of the season, and Eva Le Queen – whom Vanity already sent home. Eva chooses “Just What They Want”, and the queens get down to business.

Vanity struggles with some of the words, then gives a gaggy ponytail reveal, but Eva gets the win, much to the shock of the top four.

Next up, it’s Soa de Muse, who selects Tessa Testicle for “a real fight”, and Tessa picks “A.S.M.R. Lover” to perform to. It’s a close call until about halfway through, when Tessa flubs a cartwheel split maneouvre, and Soa triumphs.

Lip sync three; Athena Likis picks Pythia, Pythia picks “Jealous Of My Boogie”, Athena clears. Not much more to say!

That leaves the last lip sync of the first round between Miranda Lebrão and Gala Varo; the latter selects “Cha Cha B*tch”. It’s all going well until Gala’s wig flies off! But, she still gets the win.

It’s semi-final time, with Gala choosing Eva, and Eva choosing “Call Me Mother” – the reason being, Kween Kong reveals in the Werk Room, that Eva knows that Gala doesn’t know the words. C*nty. But, Gala gets the win anyway, and secures a spot in the final.

The penultimate lip sync of the season is between Soa and Athena (with the former sending the latter home in episode three) to “U Wear It Well”. The lipsync, according to Alyssa, “was everything”. Still, there’s got to be a winner, and it’s Soa. Athena joins the eliminated girls.

The finale of the Global All Stars lip sync Lalaparuza, therefore, is between Soa and Gala. And we’re in for a show.

The song is “The Beginning”, and the girls really do eat, munch and devour. But the winner of the Global All Stars lip sync Lalaprauza – and the first ever Global Lip Sync assasin – is… Soa de Muse!

The final of Global All Stars will air 25 October.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

