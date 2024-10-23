RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three winner Krystal Versace has announced a hiatus from drag, citing the need to prioritise her mental health.

Krystal Versace, who was just 19 when she competed and triumphed in the third season of Drag Race UK in 2021 (having won two challenges along the way), took to Instagram today (23 Oct) to be “transparent” with her fans on her need to “take a little break”.

“This year has been intense for me in many ways and I’ve experience alot [sic] of burn outs [sic],” the drag star, now 23, wrote.

“Society doesn’t encourage you about looking after your mental health, in fact it encourages the opposite, especially in my industry,” she continued.

Drag Race UK season 3 winner Krystal Versace. (Getty)

“So without getting into too much detail [at the moment] I want to be open about Krystal’s presence as l’m choosing to work on Luke’s.”

Krystal added that she wanted to love drag again, “so all you beautiful people can love it with me.”

You may like to watch

“I’m constantly amazed buy the love I receive from you all and from all the new people that come across my art and I’m forever grateful to have people that love what I present as much as I love creating it.

“I will be back in good time when I feel l’m ready to put energy back into Krystal but as of now I just need a little moment to catch my breath. Love you all.”

Krystal triumphed over four-badge-winner Ella Vaday and Global All Stars finalist Kitty Scott-Claus in season three of Drag Race UK in 2021. She won over viewers with her runways and performance abilities, joining The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney in the Hall of Fame.

Her winning series, Keeping Up With Krystal Versace, followed the star and her London-based drag family around as they prepared for a big show.

The trio have since been joined by Danny Beard and Ginger Johnson, with the hunt for a new member underway in the currently airing Drag Race UK season six.

Krystal is not the only drag superstar to feel the need for a break from drag, with All Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel only just returning from a ‘several months-long‘ hiatus.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC iPlayer from 8pm every Thursday.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.