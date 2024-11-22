Troye Sivan has added another string to his bow as he has been appointed Smirnoff’s “Chief Vibes Officer”.

Is there anything Sivan can’t do? The singer-come-actor-come-YouTuber has added “Chief Vibes Officer” to his CV. While Sivan’s role is not a real title, it has marked a multi-year partnership with the alcohol brand.

Having recently completed his Sweat Tour run alongside Charli XCX, the “One Of Your Girls” hitmaker is gearing up for the Australia and New Zealand phase of his solo Something to Give Each Other Tour.

Still, Sivan has managed to find time to inject “immaculate vibes” into Smirnoff’s branding, and share his love for getting together, going out and “going off”.

In an 18 November social post, Sivan said in a promotional video for the tongue-in-cheek role that he wants “to see everyone ‘go off'”.

In the video, he was asked about his thoughts on “martinis at lunch”. He doesn’t hesitate. “Yes,” said Sivan.

“Calling my ex 87 times?” someone else asked. “I mean, go off, queen,” he responded.

A third asked, “Skinny dipping with co-workers?” Sivan answered, “No comment.”

The brand is set to sponsor Sivan’s Australia and New Zealand tour dates and will see the singer heading up exclusive after-parties in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia.

As per a press release, Sivan said: “For me, Smirnoff has always been omnipresent – whether it’s at house parties, backstage at shows, or nights out with friends. I see the brand all around the world, and whenever I do, it feels like something I want to be part of.

“‘Go Off’ is all about getting people together and being ourselves, something I’ve really embraced in this part of my life and something I’m excited to continue to do with this partnership,” he concluded.

His role certainly marks a trend in celebrity-led branding. Icon Jennifer Lopez is Virgin Voyages’ “Chief Entertainment, Lifestyle and Celebrations Officer”, while even Snoop Dogg is “smokesman” for the smokeless fire pit company Solo Stove.

