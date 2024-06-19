Troye Sivan’s brother clarifies sexuality with Charli XCX quote: ‘Happy I’m giving you bi vibes’
Troye Sivan’s brother Tyde Levi has “clarified” his sexuality using a Charli XCX reference, following online speculation.
While gay pop prince Troye Sivan may be hogging the limelight with hot performances of poppers anthem “Rush” and a joint tour with Charli XCX, his younger brother also seems to be catching the attention of fans.
It all started when Tyde, who is also a singer, posted a video on TikTok in which he raided Troye’s closet while his brother was away touring.
“Troye, I love you, but the best part about you going away is that I get a new wardrobe,” he said.
Rumour and speculation about Tyde’s own sexuality began to swirl when the TikTok was posted to X/Twitter.
Tyde then quote-tweeted the video, with the caption: “This tweet going viral and everyone in the comments asking if I’m [gay].”
Following up the tweet, Tyde clarified his sexuality – or didn’t – by using the Charli XCX moment. Using the script from a video in which the Brat singer answered whether she was bisexual, Tyde said: “Are you bi? It’s giving bi vibes? I’m actually not bi, but I’m really happy I’m giving you bi vibes because that would be cool. So… sorry if I let you down. But I’m not bi.”
Fans have praised Tyde’s tongue-in-cheek reply to the speculation, with one fan writing: “OK, with the references,” and another saying: “This Charli reference, I love this.”
Someone else said: “Gay rumours [check], a brat [check] likes women [check]…”
Tyde hasn’t ever publicly discussed his sexuality. Well, not seriously, anyway.