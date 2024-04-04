Queer Eye newcomer Jeremiah Brent insists there’s ‘no drama’ with cast

Queer Eye’s newest cast member, Jeremiah Brent, has said there’s “no drama” with anyone else on the show, despite speculation of fractures and fallouts following Bobby Berk’s departure.

In January, Berk spilled the tea on a “situation” between him and co-star Tan France, stating the pair “became like siblings – and siblings are always going to fight”.

Berk, who had been a member of the Fab Five since the reality show premiered in 2018, announced in November that he was leaving the hit Netflix series.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, he said the reason for his exit was that he had already confirmed “multiple other projects” before Queer Eye was renewed for another season.

Interior designer Brent was announced as Berk’s replacement in February, and the new addition has since told House Beautiful: “There’s no drama with any of us. We’re all in a group chat. We’re having the time of our lives.”

He added: “Everybody’s head and heart are in the right spot. It’s really healthy right now, and we’re all really excited about this season.”

Brent had already spoken about his potential future on the series before his spot was confirmed.

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project star told People: “I’m open to anything. I love those boys. I’m friends with them and I’ve got a lot of respect for what the show does and what it represents.”