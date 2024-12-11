Legendary Drag Race winner confirmed as season 17 Pit Stop host

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 has chosen its Pit Stop host – and it’s none other that All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change.

The Drag Race Ru-niverse has long since been expanded past the pink fabric Werk Room walls of the show, and now contains several spin-offs, too.

Along with Fashion Photo Ruview and Watcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage, there’s the most popular of the bunch, The Pit Stop; a weekly recap of each episode, hosted by (usually) a Drag Race winner and joined by various show alumni.

Following the season 17 cast ru-veal, many fans wondered who would be back to host, and though there were rumours that All Stars 9 queen Nina West would be stepping into the gig, the official Pit Stop host has been revealed as – for her second season in the hot seat – Monét X Change.

Monét appeared on season 10 of the show’s flagship franchise before winning All Stars 4 with Trinity the Tuck. She then made the top two of All Stars 7 (the show’s first all winner edition) with Jinkx Monsoon, but not before hosting The Pit Stop for season 14 of the show.

“Guess who’s back in the house?” the official RuPaul’s Drag Race account wrote, before confirming that new episodes will air from Saturday 4 January – the day after the season 17 premiere.

Guess who's back in the house? 👑 @monetxchange is hosting #ThePitStop for #DragRace Season 17 🏁



New episodes start SATURDAY JAN 4 on YouTube ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8wDLRFaYcl — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 10, 2024

Ms. X Change also posted two photos to her own socials, revealing the guest for the premiere episode of the Pit Stop; Drag Race superstar and RuPaul’s makeup artist Raven.

“Season 17 tap in!” she wrote alongside the two BTS pics.

Previous seasons of The Pit Stop have been hosted by fellow Drag Race winners Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Raja and Bianca Del Rio.

The 14-strong cast of season 17 was recently ru-vealed, featuring several drag family members of past contestants like Plane Jane, Trinity the Tuck and Luxx Noir London.

Competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar is:

Acacia Forgot

Arrietty

Crystal Envy

Hormona Lisa

Jewels Sparkles

Joella

Kori King

Lana Ja’Rae

Lexi Love

Lucky Starzzz

Lydia Kollins

Onya Nurve

Sam Star

Suzie Toot

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 will premiere on WOW Presents Plus and MTV on 3 January, 2025.