Jonathan Van Ness absolutely stunned in a gorgeous emerald green gown during the 2025 Golden Globes, and all we can do is stan.

The Queer Eye star rocked the Christian Siriano-designed dress while attending the 82nd annual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday (5 January).

Styled by Ali Brooks, whose clients include Margaret Cho and Adam Lambert, the dress absolutely took the red carpet by storm as Jonathan Van Ness arrived to co-host Women’s Wear Daily’s Eye on the Red Carpet event.

Fans were living for the 37-year-old hairstylist’s stunning glow on the red carpet during the event in the Beverly Hills Hilton hotel.

Influencer Dylan Mulvaney said the off-shoulder gown was “just too good,” while fellow Queer Eye co-star Tan France said, “you look lovely, Jackaaaay.”

The non-binary star let the dress speak for itself, accessorising it very simply with just a few rings on both hands. Complimenting the dress was Van Ness’ always stunning eyeshadow and a touch of mascara.

When they’re not serving up jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet, Van Ness has been working with the Queer Eye crew on the show’s latest season.

Debuting on 11 December 2024 in its entirety, season 9 of the makeover show was as iconic as ever, featuring a mother seeking to reconnect with herself after a rocky marriage, a dream wedding, and a magical dragon.

The season shone despite a series of controversies and the decision by Bobby Berk to leave the series after alleged drama between him and co-star Tan France.

Van Ness said that the season “holds a special place in my heart,” adding that it happened during “the worst year of my life.”

“I have never needed to be around [a] community who could love and hold space for me during such a rough time more than I did this season. When we started shooting s9 I had been through the worst year of my life. Personal loss, health scares, business upheaval, and then… March,” they added, referencing alleged on-set behaviours shared by Rolling Stone.