Luca Guadagnino’s Queer gets digital streaming date – here’s how to watch it

LGBTQ+ film Queer, which stars Daniel Craig, has been given a digital streaming date. Here’s how to watch it.

Luca Guadagnino’s film was shown in select locations in the US from 27 November. Screen Daily then revealed that film distributor and streaming service Mubi had acquired all rights for the UK, Ireland, Canada, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Spain, Turkey and India.

And now, according to When To Stream, the film is expected to be available on digital platforms from 14 January. Amazon Prime has listed the pre-order price at $24.99 (approximately £20).

Queer will be available on streaming platforms from next week. (A24)

Queer, adapted from a William S Burroughs’ novel that was published in 1985, generated noticeable buzz at the Cannes Film Festival, and early reports said the film featured some of Craig’s best work. He stars alongside Hunger Games actor Jason Schwartzman, Love, Simon‘s Drew Starkey and gay singer-songwriter Omar Apollo.

Craig, whose performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination, felt he couldn’t have played a gay role during his time as James Bond, and previously told PinkNews that while he could relate to the complex nature of his character, he could never really know what a queer person would have experienced in the 50s, where the film was set.

Reviewers have praised Queer, with many focusing on Craig’s performance. The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said Queer “treats desire equally as a kind of supernatural possession” as in the director’s earlier film Challengers. “It’s a feverish, agonised document of addiction and abortive passion, into which [he] has weaved further elements of the author’s life,” she continued.

The Financial Times, meanwhile, said: “This hypnotic, often moving, film speaks eloquently – in some scenes, graphically – about queer carnal ecstasy and the difficulty of its pursuit. It is a remarkable achievement by the prolific Guadagnino… [and] Craig is mesmerising.”

