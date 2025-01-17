Laverne Cox stars as a trans woman who reunites with her estranged father in Prime Video’s Clean Slate.

Cox, who has played Sophia Burset in Orange Is The New Black and Kacy Duke in Inventing Anna, will star alongside George Wallace in Clean Slate.

52-year-old Cox, who created the comedy series, will play the proud trans daughter, Desiree, while Wallace will star as the father, Harry, who is described as an “old-school car wash owner” who is “outspoken”.

The series follows the pair in Mobile, Alabama, as they work to repair their relationship after more than two decades of estrangement.

Desiree ends up having an unexpected extended stay with her father after the art gallery she ran in New York City loses its funding. During this time, she finds herself at the centre of the local church’s gossip while trying to navigate her closeted best friend, Louis (D.K. Uzoukwu), who happens to be the choir director there. Meanwhile, romance begins to bloom.

All eight episodes of Clean Slate will be viable on Prime Video on 5 February.

Laverne Cox has spoken out about Donald Trump’s election victory, admitting that she broke down in tears when it became clear he had won.

“I don’t want to be in too much fear, but I’m scared. As a public figure, with all my privilege, I’m scared, and I’m particularly scared because I’m a public figure. I feel like I could be targeted. I think they spent close to $100 million on anti-trans ads. It’s deeply concerning,” Cox explained.

Last year, she ended her four-year relationship with her boyfriend, stating that it no longer aligned with her values.

