Grab your passports: we’re headed back to The White Lotus for season four.

Mark White’s acclaimed black comedy series is reportedly returning for its fourth season according to Variety, with network HBO keen to begin filming in 2026.

There are no details as of yet regarding where the fourth season would be set or who would star in it. Those details are likely to remain under wraps for quite some time, considering the buzz around each season hinges on a new location, and which broad range of actors White has signed up.

The publication reports that White has already shared potential ideas for season four with HBO chief Casey Bloys.

While a fourth season is likely a long way from coming to fruition, fans of the show should fear not: we’ll be touching down into season three in just a few weeks’ time.

Every season follows different groups of holidaymakers vacationing at a branch of The White Lotus resort. As the seasons progress, the cracks between each groups’ dynamic begin to show, and it becomes clear that the relationships are more troubled than they appear on the surface.

The groups arrive at the resorts ready to indulge in debauchery and share grim displays of privilege. Each season usually ends with some form of despair or devastation, plus a death or two. A trip to The White Lotus is a holiday unlike any other.

Season three stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan as a group of three girlfriends on holiday together for their first time in years, Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins as a couple with a fairly evident age gap, and Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs as a wealthy couple on a trip with their children, one of whom is there to advance her study of religion.

Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda in season one, returns, making her the only character from a previous season to come back. Sadly, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) really is still swimming with the fishes this season.

Season three is based in Thailand, with White previously saying that it will be a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality”.

The White Lotus season 3 is set to return in February. (HBO)

The season has also promised a hint of queerness in its trailer, teasing that Wood’s character will have a kiss with a character played by Charlotte Le Bon.

Fans of the hit show, which has won 15 Emmy Awards across just two seasons, are already dreaming up their cast for the fourth season.

Some names thrown into the mix by fans for season four so far include Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine, I May Destroy You actor Michaela Coel, Desperate Housewives icon Marcia Cross, and American Horror Story star Evan Peters.

Others have demanded the return of season one’s Murray Bartlett and season two’s Theo James.

The White Lotus season three is streaming on HBO from 16 February.

