Drag titan RuPaul has confirmed that season 18 of Drag Race commences filming in “a couple of weeks” – and that more than one UK season has already wrapped production.

We know, we know, we know. Lydia B Kollins has barely had time to catch her breath after winning her first maxi-challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the splashy season 17 hasn’t even crowned a winner yet.

But as the saying goes, the devil works hard, Kris Jenner works harder, but RuPaul works hardest.

17 seasons of the flagship franchise, nine All Stars season and two Vs. The World instalments (not to mention three trips Down Under and Global All Stars) and the queen that started it all is still going strong – so strong in fact, that in an ET Exclusive released 8 March, RuPaul revealed exactly what the current production status is for several upcoming seasons of the show.

“Drag Race has been a lot of fun,” he said, “And I do it still every day. I just finished [filming] a couple [of] seasons in the UK last week, and then in a couple of weeks, I start [filming] season 18 in the US.”

That’s right, it seems that Ru is already (or will very shortly be) on the hunt for someone to succeed whoever snatches season 17’s crown.

But what about the UK seasons Ru mentioned? One of them is surely Drag Race UK season seven – meaning the contenders for whichever queen is taking Kyran Thrax’s crown have already been decided. Season seven was confirmed via a casting call in October 2024.

And the other? Well, given the fan reception of UK Vs. The World season two, it stands to reason that that particular spinoff will be back for round three. In fact, it may have already been back…

As of time of publishing, there is no official confirmation from either the BBC or World of Wonder that the UK vs The World franchise has been renewed for a third season – but several internet Nancy Drews have already honed in on a potential cast list due to various disappearances from social media.

There’s also, allegedly, All Stars 10 – which seems to be somewhere suspended in mid-production due to an alleged new format. Allegedly.

And, hit Drag Race spin-off Slaycation was also recently renewed for season two, with an iconic new cast.

RuPaul also added, on the subject of retirement, “Here’s the thing about show business – you do not walk away from a job, you have them escort you off the set.”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 air on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOWPresents Plus internationally. UK season can be watched on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

