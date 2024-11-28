Every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK ranked from worst to best

As season six of Drag Race UK draws to a close, it’s time for a look back at how the British edition of the franchise has fared since its long-awaited debut back in 2019.

In five short years, we’ve met some of the world’s best drag talent, and it’s safe to say that our lives are “Much Betta” for it.

There’s been plenty of meme-able drama (“Red wig and a silver dress?”), high – and sometimes low – fashion (“I am serving you an adequate dress”), comedy gold (“The eyes are the nipples of the face”), and lyrical genius (“If you can’t love yourself, go to therapy”).

Now, prepare to find out where find out which season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has come out on top.

8. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season one (2022)

Blu Hydrangea. (BBC)

As the very first season in the Drag Race universe to feature international fan favourite queens from across the franchise, the expectations were high. Very high. So high, in fact, that the end product just couldn’t match the hype.

It wasn’t just high hopes that made RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World a bit of a let-down, though. A combination of odd judging and traditional tricky All Stars rules – where contestants could choose who they wanted to eliminate – meant that fan favourites including Jimbo, Pangina Heals and Lemon were sent home in the first few episodes.

Considering Jimbo and Pangina were the early frontrunners by quite some way, after their elimination, the rest of the season just felt a bit… tepid.

Still, it’s not all bad: there were some iconic looks from Mo Heart and Pangina, Snatch Game magic from Baga Chipz, and Blu Hydrangea was a worthy winner in the end.

Best lip-sync: Pangina Heals vs. Janey Jacké – “We Like To Party”, The Vengaboys

Best look: Pangina Heals’ “Kitty Girl”

Best moment: Pangina Heals’ gagworthy elimination

7. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three (2021)

Krystal Versace. (BBC)

Drag Race UK season three started off strongly but as it went on, every chance of it being a great one was extinguished.

Victoria Scone thrilled fans by becoming the first cis lesbian woman to ever appear on Drag Race, but was sent home after two episodes, having suffered an injury.

River Medway and Choriza May were the personalities of the season, until their time on the show was cut brutally short in a double elimination.

Charity Kase brought a fresh and unique take on drag, but was overlooked throughout before being told to sashay away in eighth place.

Ella Vaday appeared to be a clear frontrunner, having won four challenges – but she seemingly lost the title thanks to one poorly constructed look in the final episode.

Basically, it was pure, unfiltered chaos. There were a lot of highlights: Vanity Milan gave killer lip-syncs, Scarlett Harlett brought brilliant drama, Kitty Scott-Claus served endless pop culture references. But, overall, the season went too far south.

Best lip-sync: Vanity Milan vs. Scarlett Harlett – “Scandalous”, Mis-Teeq

Best look: Krystal Versace’s “Oh My Goddess: Ethereal, Mythical Glamour”

Best moment: Alesha Dixon’s reaction to Vanity Milan during the “Scandalous” lip-sync

6. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four (2022)

Danny Beard. (BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy)

Season four was crammed full of talented queens, and Danny Beard is one of the best Drag Race winners across all franchises.

Dakota Schiffer became the first trans contestant to appear in a UK edition, and was loved by fans. Sminty Drop sad-twerked her way into our hearts with a franchise-best exit. Black Peppa and Cheddar Gorgeous were the season’s undisputed look queens.

There were also some franchise-best challenges, namely the Lairy Poppins Rusical. But still, something felt off as a whole.

Perhaps it was the odd judging choices (Dakota Schiffer – you should have been high in the Snatch Game), or Black Peppa’s fall from grace after episode one.

Most likely, it was down to the fact that it was clear that Cheddar Gorgeous and Danny Beard would be the top two from the moment the season started, making some episodes and eliminations feel like more of a formality.

Or, maybe, it was Ella Henderson’s song being used as a lip-sync the week she performed at the Tory Party conference.

Best lip-sync: Baby vs. Dakota Schiffer – “No way”, The Cast of Six ft. Renée Lamb

Best look: Danny Beard’s “West End Wonders”

Best moment: Baby putting her mental health first and self-eliminating herself

5. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season two (2024)

Tia Kofi. (BBC/World of Wonder)

From the very beginning (Mayhem Miller IJBOLing during her talent show performance) to the very end (La Grande Dame reciting the French lyrics of Kylie Minogue’s “Confide In Me” to Tia Kofi while she lip-synced), UK vs The World season two was a hoot.

The wider Drag Race fandom being introduced to Drag Race Philippines finalist Marina Summers was the highlight, as she delivered pure drag excellence on and off the runway, with oodles of charm and grace. Fans fell for La Grande Dame’s frankly batsh*t talent show and couture runways, while Tia Kofi killed challenge after challenge in an unprecedented Rudemption storyline (“Marina really reminds me of life,” she said in her best line of the season, during the Roast. “Life is short.”) She became the first queen of colour to win a UK season, and it was richly deserved.

Hannah Conda provided fierce competition and a friendship with Tia that made the whole season extra wholesome, while Gothy’s attempted comeback was endearing to say the least. A few queens – Choriza May, Jonbers Blonde, Keta Minaj, Scarlet Envy – left us wanting more though, and the fandom’s disgraceful reaction to Tia beating Marina to the win soured what was otherwise a purely feel-good season.

Best lip-sync: Marina Summers vs. Hannah Conda – “Release Me”, Agnes

Best look: La Grande Dame’s “Take Me Up The Aisle” look

Best moment: The entire Haters Wedding Roast

4. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five (2023)

Ginger Johnson. (BBC)

The only problem with putting a cast together that is as pitch-perfect as season five’s is that the queens have to go home. If anything, that was the fandom’s biggest gripe with the recently wrapped season: almost every queen’s elimination felt like it happened well before their time.

The best bit about casting such an incredible line-up? Each and every episode felt like a season highlight. Kate Butch became one of the best-ever confessional queens, while Ginger Johnson and Michael Marouli served us a scorching hot roast – widely seen as one of the best across all seasons.

Banksie was the season’s fashion queen, while DeDeLicious DeDeLivered lip-sync glory (plus, we finally got a Rina Sawayama lip-sync). Cara Melle and Vicki Vivacious gave drama, Alexis Saint-Pete and Miss Naomi Carter were the season’s heart, and Tomara Thomas was just there to make RuPaul howl at every turn.

Season five had all the right ingredients.

Best lip-sync: Cara Melle vs. Tomara Thomas – “Remember”, Becky Hill

Best look: Banksie’s “Night of a Thousand Pop Icons”

Best moment: Ginger Johnson and Michael Marouli slaying the roast challenge

3. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one (2019)

The Vivienne. (BBC)

We knew Drag Race UK was going to be pure gold the moment Baga Chipz walked into the werk room looking like Danniella Westbrook while proclaiming: “I love gin and tonic, Coronation Street and a good old shag.”

It took a hell of a long time for Britain’s version of Drag Race to come to fruition, but the season one cast made it well worth the wait. There has never been a UK season that has more expertly shown the diversity of drag talent in the country: there were comedy queens, thespian queens, alternative queens, look queens, performance queens, all-rounder queens – a buffet of drag excellence.

The Vivienne’s Donald Trump is one of the top five Snatch Game performances of all time, while “Break Up (Bye Bye)” remains a crucial part of Drag Race lore several years on. Honestly, season one is that b*tch.

Best lip-sync: Cheryl Hole vs. Blu Hydrangea – “Call My Name”, Cheryl

Best look: Crystal’s “Posh On A Penny”

Best moment: Frock Destroyers perform “Break Up (Bye Bye)”. In the words of The Vivienne: “It was good.”

2. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six (2024)

La Voix. (BBC)

It’s rare that a Drag Race season gets its two main elements, a stellar, diverse cast and an array of high quality challenges, entirely right. Drag Race US season seven, for example, had a brilliant range of queens, but too many poor acting challenges. All Stars 8 had some solid challenges, but an odd group of queens who didn’t meld well together.

Thank goodness that Drag Race UK season six had both down to perfection. Each queen this year brought something different to the table, meaning that even some of the franchise’s most exciting queens – Kiki Snatch, Lill – didn’t make the final. We got high fashion from Lill and Marmalade, while La Voix mastered the comedy challenges, and Kyran Thrax bought some much-appreciate quirk. Rileasa Slaves had the charm, Chanel O’Connor brought the drama, and Actavia and Charra Tea were the season’s light. The conversations between the queens this time around – from La Voix’s father talking about allyship, to Kyran opening up about being groomed – have made the show feel all the more impactful.

It felt as though every challenge, though done before, had been reinvented to make it just that bit more exciting. The girl group becoming a “Ghoul Group” challenge for Halloween was genius, while bringing the queens onto a mini version of The Graham Norton Show has to happen again. Yes, La Voix and Kyran Thrax quickly emerged as really the only contenders for the crown, but with a cast this good, a four-way tie would genuinely be OK with the fans. What a joy it’s been to get a Drag Race UK season this good again.

Best lip-sync: Actavia vs. Kiki Snatch – “Let’s Dance”, David Bowie

Best look: Marmalade’s “Semifinal Vinyl”

Best moment: So. Many. Moments. But give it up for Marmalade saying “Thank you, Kris Jenner” to Michelle Visage, because she had a pixie haircut.

1. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two (2020/2021)

Lawrence Chaney. (YouTube/BBC Three)

The very thing that looked set to break Drag Race UK season two, COVID-19, actually made it, thanks to the domino effect. The way the UK’s LGBTQ+ community came together to find some respite in the show during that third and final winter lockdown was actually, on reflection, quite beautiful to be a part of.

It wasn’t just the fact that it brought such joy during such a dark time, either. The pandemic brought drama to the season two set, forcing the queens back home at the height of the season.

Veronica Green couldn’t return, after testing positive for the virus, which meant Joe Black – ultimately – giving us RuPaul’s famous H&M rant.

Bimini Bon Boulash seemingly went home and worked out how to up their anti 100 times over, returning to the competition, slaying every challenge, and becoming the people’s princess (some of the others seemed to work out how to get those All Stars lips, above anything else), and A’Whora made a stunning garment inspired by the NHS, which she probably wouldn’t have created were it not for Covid.

However, despite how the pandemic might have inadvertently benefitted the season, it was great to begin with. The late, great Cherry Valentine’s laugh, Ginny Lemon’s legendary exit and Lawrence Chaney being, well, Lawrence Chaney. This group of 12 queens took every challenge by the tucked balls, and hit every single note.

Not only is season two the best season in Drag Race UK herstory, it’s one of the best seasons in Drag Race herstory, period.

Best lip-sync: Tayce vs. Cherry Valentine – “Memory”, Elaine Page

Best look: Joe Black’s Grand Finale

Best moment: It’s almost too difficult to call, but the United Kingdolls version of “UK Hun?” changed lives.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.