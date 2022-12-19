In his first interview in a decade, Britney Spears’ father Jamie has tried to justify placing his daughter in a 13-year conservatorship that ruled her career, finances and health.

Defending his decision to remove most of Britney’s physical and financial autonomy, the Spears patriarch defiantly stood by his actions and even suggested that the singer might not be alive today without his intervention.

In an explosive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Jamie Spears called the draconian legal arrangement, which finally ended following a court battle in November 2021 after 13 years and a momentous #FreeBritney campaign, a “great tool”.

“Not everybody’s going to agree with me,” Spears declared. “It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t.”

The conservatorship was originally put in place in 2008 after Britney’s highly publicised breakdown. Jamie Spears claimed that not only did it protect the pop star, but it also preserved her relationship with her two children, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

“For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool,” he said. “Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back.”

Protesters celebrate at the #FreeBritney Termination Rally at LA’s Stanley Mosk Courthouse on November 12, 2021. (Getty Images/Chelsea Guglielmino)

During the early days of the legal agreement, the 70-year-old would allegedly yell “I am Britney Spears”, calling his daughter “fat”, a “whore” and a “terrible mother” to her two sons, further adding to the “abuse” and “control” she suffered for nearly 14 years.

Jamie Spears also claimed that the conservatorship – which removed Britney’s control over the fortune that she generated as a pop icon – helped her regain control over her finances.

According to the 70-year-old, “she was broke” and “had no money whatsoever”. Incredibly, he suggested that the conservatorship was instrumental in helping Britney lead a “normal” life.

“My understanding of a conservatorship is to help someone regain their life and return back to society, and to be able to live normally. I want to say that I made a difference. There were a few people behind me that really helped bring it to a point where we could help her.”

Jamie also said that although Britney Spears is the sole person who experienced the conservatorship, “her lawyer doesn’t have a clue what the truth is” because “they’ve heard the allegations from Britney”.