The camp cult classic movie Crossroads was added to Netflix on February 15, exactly 22 years after it was first released in 2002, and has already hit the top ten. Because everyone loves Britney, right?

Just one day after being put on the platform, Crossroads debuted on the streamer’s top ten list at number nine, perhaps because people were so eager to watch it after so many years.

In case you’re unfamiliar with this absolute masterpiece, the movie stars Britney Spears – yes that Britney Spears – as the main character Lucy alongside Orange is the New Black’s Taryn Manning as Mimi and Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña as Kit.

It stars with Lucy, Mimi, and Kit burying a “wish box” together and planning to dig it up the night of their high-school graduation, but when that time rolls around, the girls are no longer friends due to their very distinct personalities.

But then they decide to reunite for a cross-country road trip and fulfil their old childhood wishes, finding themselves and their friendship at a… crossroads.

Viewers might also recognise Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in Sex and the City, and Justin Long of Barbarian and Herbie: Fully Loaded fame in the film too.

Fans are now trying to spread the word to watch it and get it even higher. Many are saying that seeing the announcement got them through the week, while one person said: “Happy Crossroads on Netflix day to every not a girl not yet a woman who celebrates,” referencing the iconic Spears song.

Why is the film a gay cult classic?

Not only is the film an endearing story about female friendship that speaks to many of us, the girls, gays and theys have ensured its popularity because of the queen Britney Spears who made her starring debut in Crossroads.

At the time, reviews for Crossroads weren’t excellent but Spears’ acting was widely praised by critics and fans and the film went on to gross five times its budget at the box office.

Spears was at the height of stardom when Crossroads, which was written by the iconic Shonda Rimes, was released and fans, many of whom were gay and found a kinship with the popstar, continued to follow her career and life over the years.

For those that watched the film when it was released, seeing the pop princess show off her acting chops, and playing a singer no less, must have been exciting.

Sadly, for those who didn’t get a chance to watch it in 2002, the film has been unavailable for many years unless you already owned the DVD so now that Netflix has got a hold of it, there’s a good chance long-standing Spears fans will be able to watch their idol once again – or for the first time.

Not to mention the absolute campness of the movie being a major reason why the LGBTQ+ community can’t get enough of Spears and Crossroads itself. When we first see Spears (her younger self is played by her real-life sister Jamie Lynn Spears), she sings along to Madonna in her underwear with a cowboy hat on – need we say more?

Not to mention Catrall appearing as Spears’ mum, fresh from New York City where she doubles as the iconic Samantha.

Overall, it’s a cult (queer) classic, even if it features no queer characters.