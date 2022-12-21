Beauty influencer Patrick Starrr no longer has the time, nor energy, to respond to hateful social media trolls.

Starrr has amassed more than 12 million followers across his social media platforms and is particularly popular on TikTok, with his videos gaining more than 55 million likes.

His posts include stunning makeup transformations and hilarious ‘day in the life’ snippets, but despite the beauty guru exuding pure joy, some vile trolls still get off on tearing him down.

Speaking to E! News at the ​​Asian American Awards over the weekend (17 December), Starrr said he has changed his approach to dealing with trolls.

“I used to feel the need to clap back to negative comments, but at the same time, I know who’s important to me and where my time and energy should go. That’s how I navigate my socials,” he said.

Starrr, who was also a guest judge on Drag Race Philippines earlier this year, added that learning how to balance social media usage has been pivotal for him.

“The key to unlocking balance is being self-aware, knowing when to be on your phone and when to be off your phone,” he said. “And really living life, that’s important.”

Starrr, who owns beauty brand ONE/SIZE, added that learning how to set boundaries has been one of his most important life lessons when it comes to protecting his wellbeing.

“I know that’s very hard as a minority with generational trauma, and parents, and grandparents and tradition – but I feel like owning who you are and staying who you are is the most important thing in life.

“I’ve been on a wellness journey, inside and out.”

Starrr is a leading influencer when it comes to eliminating stereotypes about men and makeup, and has previously spoken out about wanting to create a beauty industry that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of gender.