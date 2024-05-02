Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa to be honoured with Madame Tussauds waxwork

Trailblazing queer Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is to be honoured with a waxwork model at the world-famous Madame Tussauds in London.

Ncuti Gatwa is currently making history as the first out queer actor, and the first actor of colour, to play the Doctor in the long-running BBC sci-fi series. To mark the occasion, he will be immortalised in wax, with the model dressed as the fifteenth – counting David Tennant twice – incarnation of the Time Lord.

The star’s model will appear as part of a new Whoniverse set, featuring a Tardis, which is due to be unveiled in July, following the final episode of the new season.

Doctor Who will return to TV screens on Saturday 11 May with a double bill, then will air weekly.

Gatwa, also known for his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix hit Sex Education, and as one of the Kens in last year’s blockbuster Barbie, described his joy at being recreated in wax.

Ncuti Gatwa is eyeing up being immortalised in wax at Madam Tussaud. (Madame Tussauds)

“I’m very excited to be joining the iconic line-up at Madame Tussauds. The process was amazing to witness, I can’t wait to see the final result,” he said.

You may like to watch

Although the wax figure is yet to be unveiled, new photos show Gatwa deciding which fake eyes would be a good match for his own.

Jeff Parker, a creative producer at BBC Studios, said the new Who-themed exhibit would give fans an opportunity to get close to Gatwa’s incarnation of Gallifrey’s most-famous son.

“It feels fitting that the longest-running sci-fi show in the world should have a place at one of London’s oldest and most iconic visitor attractions, where we can be sure to give our global fan base a chance to get up close to the Doctor,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see guest reactions when the installation is revealed.”

All eyes will be on Ncuti Gatwa when the Tardis rematerialises later this month. (Madame Tussauds)

The upcoming season of Doctor Who is set to be the queerest yet for other reasons too, with gay TV writer Russell T Davies is back in the driving seat.

Episode two will see RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Jinkx Monsoon step into character as the “campest villain” the Whoniverse has ever seen, while Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney is slated to make a return as Rose Noble.

Last month, Davies also revealed that the new season will address the Doctor’s “queer energy”, after the 60th anniversary specials last year hinted that the character is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The first two episodes of the new season will be available simultaneously on BBC iPlayer from midnight on Saturday 11 May and at 7pm (Eastern Standard in the US) the evening before on Disney+, and will air on BBC1 later that day.