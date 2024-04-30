The date and time of the 2024 UK Black Pride event has been revealed, and it’s set to be the “biggest and boldest” celebration yet.

Lovers of the event need wait no longer as UK Black Pride took to its Instagram accuont to announce that its 2024 celebration will be held on Sunday, 11 August from 12pm to 8pm.

The event, which is not only a celebration but also a protest for equal rights and a fight against ‘structural discrimination’, will be take place in east London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the third year.

UK Black Pride also run a number of year-round events and initiatives, including the Community Action Fund, which distributes vital funding to organisations working to support diverse LGBTQ+ communities in the UK.

UK Black Pride event is the world’s largest free Black Pride celebration, according to its website, and has taken place in London since 2005.

Last year’s event had the theme of “Legacy” and in 2022, more than 25,000 people joined to party and protest in Stratford, London, as the event returned to celebrate its 18th year.

You may like to watch

UK Black Pride CEO, Lady Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, said: “It is with such joy that we can announce our return to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the third year running.

“It is slowly becoming a great home for our event as we grow bigger and bigger. As we reflect on previous years, we are planning to make this the biggest and the boldest UK Black Pride yet.”

Pride events in the UK are set to be as brilliant as ever this year, with headline acts including Girls Aloud, The Cheeky Girls and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

To help you keep track, PinkNews created a list of the UK’s top Prides coming your way, what to expect, when they begin, who’s performing and more.