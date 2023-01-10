Exeter club The Vaults has suspended its long-serving DJ after a gay man requested a Taylor Swift song and was called an “extremely offensive” homophobic slur.

On 7 January at around 10.40pm, the Gandy Street venue’s DJ was asked to play a song by Swift.

But the gay customer who requested it said he responded with an “extremely offensive slur” and called him and his group of friends “c********rs”, Devon Live reported.

The Vaults confirmed on 9 January that the DJ won’t be returning to its queer-friendly venue as it has “zero tolerance” for hate.

It follows the incident being reported to the club’s management who were quick to take disciplinary action after the event, with the customer also receiving a written apology.

The customer said: “I’m really pleased with Vaults’ response. It’s good to see LGBT incidents being challenged.

“We experienced an offensive slur from Vaults DJ that was of homophobic nature. To witness the event was extremely upsetting.

“I am pleased with the conversation with the manager who promised that the DJ would be removed.”

He added: “As a gay man, I felt this needed to be challenged as tackling homophobic attacks is imperative in making success for society.”

Vaults manager Coral Williamson-Rush said she was “deeply saddened” about the incident, “especially as the DJ had worked with the club “for many years”.

“He has provided many of nights with Vaults, including one of our specific LGBT+ nights in the week and maintained our beliefs on creating a safe yet fun environment for our customers.”

According to its website, The Vaults are a “dedicated bunch of merrymakers” who try their “upmost to ensure” customers have the “best night possible”.

Williamson-Rush added that since the incident she has had discussions with the company that provided the DJ. She said the manager there is also “extremely disappointed”.

“That being said we have zero tolerance when it comes to incidents where customers are left feeling the way our customers must have at the weekend.

“As a consequence of his actions, the DJ has been asked to leave the venue and not return (suspended) with immediate effect pending a company procedure meeting.”

SwiftSoc, the University of Exeter’s Taylor Swift society, told PinkNews: “We are, of course, saddened that this has occurred.

“Our society aims to provide an inclusive and safe environment. Both Taylor Swift and the Exeter Swift society are allies to the LGBTQ+ community and it is positive to see Vaults take the appropriate action.”

It follows Census 2021 data being released and for the first time includes statistics on the public’s sexual orientation and gender identity.

A map released by the Office for National Statistics shows areas such as Central Exeter in Devon have a high LGBTQ+ occupation, with 10.3 per cent of its population identifying as LGB.

PinkNews has contacted Vaults nightclub for additional comment.