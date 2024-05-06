RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 9 has confirmed the glamorous guest judges set to appear in the new season, and, of course, fans are gagged.

Premiering on 17 May, the All Stars franchise is back with a cast of eight returning queens ready to fight for a spot in the (now very crowded) Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The upcoming season doesn’t come with the usual cash prize for its winner, but rather a hefty donation to a charity of the victorious queen’s choice.

The official trailer for the show posted to YouTube on 2 May shows the stellar celebrity lineup joining the permanent judges. The Hustlers’ Keke Palmer, Dirty John’s Connie Britton, Brazilian singer Anitta, country music duo Brothers Osborne, fashion designer Jeremy Scott, singer-songwriter Kristine W, actress Ruta Lee and Joy Ride’s Stephanie Hsu are all set to appear throughout the series.

They’ll be sitting alongside permanent judges Drag Race Down Under host Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews, and Ts Madison.

Responding to the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans said they’ll be “seated” for the new season.

“Ooo perioddd,” responded another viewer beneath a viral post on the social media site. “Slayyyy,” echoed a third.

“For the first time ever, eight iconic queens compete to save the world,” RuPaul Charles says in a voiceover in the trailer. “They’ll be competing for the chari-tea of their choice. I want you to use your talent for good for a change.”

The series already confirmed the cast of queens re-entering the werk room for a second go at glory.

The show will see season 14’s Angeria Paris VanMichaels, season 13’s Gottmik, season 14’s Jorgeous, season 11’s Nina West, season 11’s Plastique Tiara, season 5 and All Stars 2’s Roxxxy Andrews, season 1 and All Stars 1’s Shannel, and season 10 and 11’s Vanessa Vanjie Mateo all competing once again.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally. All Stars 9 premieres on 17 May on Paramount+.