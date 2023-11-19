Taylor Swift postpones concert over ‘extreme temperatures’ after death of fan in Rio
Taylor Swift has postponed a concert due to “extreme temperatures” in Rio de Janeiro after a fan died before her show.
On Friday (17 November), Ana Clara Benevides Machado died as the result of a cardiorespiratory arrest after feeling unwell at the stadium.
The 23-year-old was transferred to hospital but died one hour later, according to Brazilian newspapers Fohla De Sao Paolo.
Brazil is experiencing an unprecedented heatwave, with record high temperatures triggering health alerts.
Posting on Instagram, Swift announced that her Saturday performance as part of her Eras Tour was postponed due to safety concerns. Her show on Monday is set to go ahead.
“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.
“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first,” she wrote.
Following the death of Machado, Swift took to her Instagram to share that she was “devastated” and that it was with a “shattered heart” that she had to share the news.
“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredible beautiful and far too young,” she wrote.
Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes posted on X and said the loss of Machado’s life was “unacceptable”.
He demanded that the production of the show implement water distribution points, increase the number of brigade members and ambulances.
Brazil’s justice minister, Flávio Dino, also took to X to demand that fans are able to bring water bottles into venues after concert-goers were banned from doing so.
He ordered T4F Entertainment, the company organising the Eras Tour, to provide fans with free and easily accessible drinking water.
PinkNews has contacted T4F Entertainment for comment.
